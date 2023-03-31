CNA explains: How Indonesia lost its U-20 World Cup host status and what it means for the local football scene





JAKARTA: In a final bid to retain the country’s right to host the U-20 World Cup, Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) President Erick Thohir flew to Qatar on Wednesday (March 29) to meet Gianni Infantino, president of the sports governing body FIFA. Despite Mr. Thohirs’ lobbying efforts and a personal letter from Indonesian President Joko Widodo indicating that the country was ready to host the tournament, FIFA announced that it had decided to withdraw Indonesia’s status as host of the tournament. the U-20 World Cup, less than two months before the start of the tournament. supposed to start. A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently remaining unchanged, the football body said in a statement released shortly after Mr Infantinos met Mr Thohir. The world football body had previously expressed concern over Indonesia’s ability to host the event, canceling at the last minute the tournament group draw event originally scheduled to take place on Friday on the popular resort island of Bali. FIFA did not specify the reason for its decision to ban Indonesia from hosting the U-20 World Cup, saying only that it was due to current circumstances. It appeared to be a reference to growing calls in the Muslim-majority country for the Israeli team to be barred from the tournament. Among those calling for the ban were two governors from the same political party as the Indonesian president. Many Indonesians have taken to social media to vent their anger and frustration, not at FIFA, but at the politicians blamed for the debacle. “Who knows what sacrifices we have made for this country, for this event. It is gone in the blink of an eye because of your political motives,” wrote Indonesia U-20 midfielder Marselino Ferdinan. on his Instagram account. The move meant that millions of dollars spent renovating six stadiums chosen as the venue for the cups and years of preparation to host the first FIFA tournament in Indonesia were wasted. It also meant that the Indonesian side would miss out on their first-ever U-20 World Cup as a place in the tournament is reserved for the host country. Adding insult to injury, FIFA said potential sanctions against the PSSI could also be decided later. HOW IT STARTED Indonesia secured U-20 World Cup host status in 2019, beating bids from Brazil and Peru. At that time, the tournament was supposed to be held in 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be postponed to this year. Indonesia quickly got to work organizing the tournament, renovating six stadiums in the cities of Jakarta, Bandung, Solo, Surabaya, Palembang and Bali to meet FIFA standards. Indonesia’s public works ministry said it had so far spent 322 billion rupees ($21.4 million) to renovate stadiums as well as other grounds where teams would have held training sessions. Indonesians were delighted to host a major international football tournament for the first time in history. However, criticism of Indonesia hosting the U-20 World Cup began to surface last year when Israel qualified for the tournament. The Muslim-majority country does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel as a sign of solidarity with Palestine. A number of small protests against Israel’s participation in this year’s tournament have begun to emerge, particularly in some of the event’s host cities. These protests intensified as the tournament approached.

