Exclusive: Indonesian president pledges to clean up nickel mining amid electric vehicle boom

SOROWAKO, Indonesia, March 30 (Reuters) – Indonesia will improve oversight of environmental standards for nickel mining amid concerns over production of the metal that is increasingly used in electric vehicle batteries , the country’s president, Joko Widodo, told Reuters on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, will step up surveillance of mining companies and order companies to run nurseries to reforest depleted mines, the president, widely known as Jokowi’s name.

Nickel mining and smelting has become an important part of Indonesia’s economy, with billions of dollars in global investment flowing into the country after the government banned exports of unprocessed ore in 2020.

However, environmental groups said nickel production in Indonesia has polluted key production sites in the Sulawesi and Maluku islands, even turning the waters in some coastal areas red.

Miners have also been accused of land grabbing, while workers at some mines have protested poor safety standards.

“The most important thing is monitoring. The management control system needs to be strengthened. Routine assessments need to be carried out,” Jokowi said during an interview in the nickel mining town of Sorowako on the island of Sulawesi, adding that it would ensure that all miners follow international best practices. .

Developing the electric vehicle (EV) sector in Indonesia is a personal mission for Jokowi, who has tried to convince Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk to manufacture EVs or batteries in the vast archipelago of Indonesia. South East Asia.

But indicating concerns about the impact of the industry, dozens of non-governmental organizations last year sent an open letter to Musk, urging him not to invest in Indonesia due to environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Jokowi said some miners have higher standards than others, praising a local unit of Brazilian miner Vale, which has mined nickel in Sorowako for decades without polluting a nearby lake.

TOXIC WASTE

Jokowi visited the mine and smelter of PT Vale Indonesia, which uses power from three hydroelectric plants, to see first-hand an investment deal with US automaker Ford Motor Co (FN) and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (603799.SS) to build a high of $4.5 billion. pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant.

“Sustainability is measured in two aspects: the duration of your reserves, it is important, and the exploitation of the mines. ESG cannot be negotiated if we want to continue moving forward,” he said.

Jokowi said he would only approve new smelter permits if they were powered by renewable energy sources, which he said would increase the cost of new investments and pose a barrier to entry.

“We need to control our production so prices don’t dip because of our overproduction and oversupply,” he said, noting an influx of investment to process the ore into nickel smelting.

He said existing facilities using coal power would also be given deadlines to convert their power sources to renewables.

More and more companies are now building HPAL plants, converting low-grade nickel ore into the material used in electric vehicle batteries, but also producing toxic waste that must be treated and stored.

Vale Indonesia plans to inaugurate a second HPAL plant with Huayou in South Sulawesi later this year.

Melky Nahar of the Mining Advocacy Network (JATAM) said many companies were not complying with standards and wondered if there might be a “political will” to enforce environmental rules.

But Jokowi said progress had been made, such as the government banning the dumping of tailings into the sea.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies and Alexander Smith

