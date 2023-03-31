Motorists cut their car lanes, Jokowi asks to increase socialization of traffic orders

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – A video has circulated showing a motorcyclist cutting the lane in front of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) car as he traveled in a motorcade in the South Sulawesi city of Makassar.

According to the Protocol, Press and Media Assistant of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, when the motorbike passed by the presidential suite, Jokowi was not in the car.

He explained that at that time, Jokowi was visiting Makassar city eggplant market on Wednesday (3/29) afternoon. The President’s series stopped at Jalan G Bawakaraeng. Upon arrival, Jokowi greeted the public and traders at the market.

“At the same time, a series of empty presidential vehicles (no president) moved to the other side of Jalan Pasar Terong, namely Jalan Masjid Raya, to pick up the president at the end point of the market visit,” Bey said. , Thursday (30/3).

As the series of presidential cars moved forward, the motorbike suddenly pierced and passed right in front of Jokowi’s car. Bey said there were no casualties from this incident.

According to Bey, regional security will secure the motorcycle first. However, when the commander of Paspampres, Major General Rafael Granada Baay, reported the incident to the president, Jokowi gave instructions that there was no need for an inspection and the detention of the motorist. . However, Jokowi asked to increase the socialization of traffic safety and order.

“The president only asked for increased socialization of road safety and order,” he said.