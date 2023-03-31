How anti-Israel protests cost Indonesia a FIFA soccer championship





When a stampede at a football stadium in Indonesia killed 135 people last year, it became one of the worst disasters in sports history, leaving fans and players traumatized. Indonesian officials saw the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11, as an opportunity to undo some of the damage caused by the disaster and repair the country’s reputation with locals. soccer fans. Instead, Indonesia were stripped of their championship host duties by FIFA on Wednesday amid protests over Israel’s participation, a blow to the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation as it seeks to increase its influence on the world stage. Israel’s team qualified for the tournament for the first time this year, a result that has weighed heavily on Indonesia, which has longstanding sympathies for the Palestinians.

The dispute comes at a time when conservative Indonesian Muslims have become more outspoken and many officials fear they may take a misstep ahead of next year’s presidential election. Supporting the Palestinians remains hugely popular in the country. In a viral video, veteran Indonesian journalist Najwa Shihab denounced her fellow Indonesians who speak loudly about the suffering of Palestinians, but choose to turn a blind eye to the injustice suffered by the victims of the year’s football stadium tragedy. last. Preparations for the tournament were turned upside down when Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali, writing to the Indonesian sports ministry earlier this month asking the agency to ban Israel from playing in his province. The draw for the tournaments was due to take place on the island this week. When FIFA postponed it after learning of Mr Kosters’ request, it sparked a crisis for the Indonesian government.

Conservative Muslim protesters marched in Jakarta on Monday, capital of Indonesia, carrying signs and chanting slogans opposing Israel’s participation. On Tuesday, President Joko Widodo addressed the nation, telling Indonesians that the government had always been consistent and firm in fighting and supporting the independence of a Palestinian nation and the achievement of a solution to two states.

Joko said Indonesia had gone through a long bidding process to host the championship and the country’s final selection was an honor for the Indonesian people. When the country was named hosts, Indonesia did not know which teams would participate. Israel did not qualify until July 2022. Israel’s participation has nothing to do with the consistency of our foreign policy stance toward Palestine, as our support for Palestine has always been solid and strong, Joko said Tuesday. He added that the public should not mix sports and politics. Arya Sinulingga, a member of the executive committee of Indonesia’s football association PSSI, told reporters on Sunday that Mr Kosters’ request breached a guarantee the country had made to FIFA as host of the tournament, and said he was concerned about the damage the decision would have on Indonesian football. Mr Joko sent Indonesian Football Association President Erick Thohir to meet with FIFA to discuss the dispute in Qatar earlier this week. While he was there, domestic opposition continued to grow, particularly within the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, the political party of Mr. Joko and Mr. Koster.

Last Friday, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, another party member widely seen as a presidential candidate, said he also supported efforts to ban Israel from the tournament. Ganjar pointed out that support for an independent Palestine has been a cornerstone of Indonesian foreign policy for decades. On Wednesday, the party’s general secretary, Hasto Kristiyanto, said in a statement that the country should not compromise our ideology for the sake of the market. After the meeting with Mr Erick failed to resolve the dispute on Wednesday, FIFA said in a statement that Indonesia would not host the event due to current circumstances. FIFA said the tournament dates will remain unchanged and will announce a new host as soon as possible. Indonesia could face further sanctions in the coming weeks, including a possible ban on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Mr Erick said he had done his best to resolve the situation and that the country had to accept FIFA’s decision. I ask all football fans to hold their heads high in the face of this difficult decision by FIFA, he said in a statement. Indonesia has spent nearly $12 million to renovate five stadiums and 20 training grounds in preparation for the championship. DJs and musicians have teamed up on an official soundtrack. On Thursday morning, Nova Rianto, a visibly emotional assistant coach for the Indonesian Under-20 team, posted a video on Instagram showing players sniffling as he tried to console them.

For Indonesian football fans, many of whom care much more about football than politics, the sudden announcement was devastating. In a Thursday editorial in the Jakarta Post, the newspaper said the country’s international credibility was now at stake and that the statements by Mr. Koster and Mr. Ganjar were a blatant attempt to politicize the sport.

We have lost a golden opportunity to advance the sport, writes the newspaper. Rabbani Tasnim, an Indonesian national team player under 20, left a comment on Mr. Ganjars Instagram: Thank you sir for burying and destroying our great dream of playing the World Cup in front of our own people . Hosting the Under-20 Championships was a rare chance for Indonesia to play on the world stage. Although the team did not qualify for the tournament, as the host nation they would have been allowed to participate. Twenty-four countries are expected to take part in the Under-20 Championship this year, including the United States. The tournament is an important springboard for the stars of the future; Lionel Messi was named the most valuable player at the 2005 event, equaling the 1979 award won by midfielder Diego Maradona.

The Under-20 Championship, last held in 2019, is normally played every two years. But the 2021 event which was also due to be held in Indonesia was canceled due to the pandemic and postponed to this year. Mukta Suhartono And Dera Menra Sijuang contributed report.

