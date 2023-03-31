President Joko Widodo disappointed by cancellation of 2023 U-20 World Cup host, but must respect FIFA decision





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has called on all parties in the country to respect FIFA’s decision to cancel the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. Quoted by the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat, on Thursday (30/3/2023), President Joko Widodo said he received a report from the General President of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, according to which FIFA had decided to cancel the FIFA Cup. World U20 2023 in Indonesia. “Of course we have to respect and accept the decision,” the president said. The Head of State understands that the decision to cancel the 2023 U-20 World Cup disappointed the Indonesian people, including himself. Also Read: After failing to stage 2023 U-20 World Cup, Muhadjir urges pros and cons of Israel to look ahead However, President Joko Widodo asked the public not to waste their energy blaming each other for Indonesia’s failure to host the 2023 U-20 World Cup. “As a great nation, we have to look forward, not backward. Make this a valuable lesson for all of us, for Indonesian national football,” he said. In addition, President Joko Widodo also asked the General President of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, to do everything possible so that Indonesia does not obtain sanctions. “I have asked the General President of the PSSI, Mr. Erick Thohir, to continue to do everything possible to ensure that Indonesian football does not face sanctions, including the possibility of hosting other international events. “said President Joko Widodo. Also read: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s message: Not hosting the 2023 U-20 World Cup does not mean the end of Indonesian football Before FIFA’s cancellation, President Joko Widodo stressed that the Israeli national team’s participation in the 2023 U-20 World Cup had nothing to do with the consistency of Israel’s foreign policy position. Indonesia to Palestine. “Because our support for Palestine is still solid and strong,” the president said in his statement in Jakarta on Tuesday (28/3/2023). The head of state also said that FIFA has rules that must be followed. Therefore, President Joko Widodo stressed not to mix sports and politics. “Regarding the U-20 World Cup 2023, we agree with the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia that FIFA has rules that must be adhered to by its members. So don’t mix sports affairs and political affairs,” said President Joko Widodo.

