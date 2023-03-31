‘Buried dreams’: Players and fans appalled by Indonesia’s abandonment as U-20 World Cup hosts





JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) – Indonesian players and fans were appalled on Thursday after the country was dropped as host of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup following outrage from politicians of the Muslim-majority nation about Israel’s participation. Football’s world governing body FIFA on Wednesday stripped Indonesia of its hosting rights over what an Indonesian official said was a breach of its commitments to the tournament. FIFA made the call after the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) announced that it had canceled the draw for the tournament because the governor of Bali had refused to host the Israel team. FIFA took the decision following a meeting between its president Gianni Infantino and the president of the PSSI Erick Thohir. An Indonesian national team player blamed politicians. “We sacrificed our time, our thoughts, our sweat and even our blood. But suddenly it failed because of your political reasons,” striker Rabbani Tasnim Siddiq said on Instagram. Another player, Hokky Caraka, said he lost the chance to fulfill “his life’s goal of making my parents proud, by scoring goals at the U-20 World Cup”. President Joko Widodo was “sad and disappointed” with FIFA’s decision but said it must be respected. “Don’t waste your energy blaming each other. As a great nation, we must look to what is ahead, not behind,” he said on Thursday, adding that he had asked Thohir to work to avoid FIFA sanctions “including the possibility of hosting other international events.” Indonesia has no official ties with Israel and has long supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Protesters marched in Jakarta this month to demand that Israel not be allowed to participate in the tournament. The head of an Indonesian supporters’ association, Ignatius Indro, said the PSSI and the government should ensure that politics does not interfere in football. The loss of hosting rights was a national failure, he said. The sport has a huge following in Indonesia despite the lack of international success since qualifying for the 1938 World Cup under the Dutch East Indies. The PSSI said the loss of hosting rights would hurt the national team’s chances of participating in other FIFA tournaments. The tournament is still to be held from May 20 to June 11 at a venue that has yet to be announced. Removing hosting rights also means that Indonesia loses its automatic place in the tournament. “We buried our own children’s dreams,” coach Nova Arianto said. Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Peter Rutherford, Martin Petty Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/buried-dreams-players-fans-dismayed-after-indonesia-loses-u-20-hosting-rights-2023-03-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related