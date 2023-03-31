Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Ground History and IPL Records





Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL 2023 season opener. Both teams will be looking to start the new season with a win. CSK and GT have never met at Narendra Modi Stadium before. The two teams have met twice at IPL 2022, with both matches taking place in Maharashtra. GT emerged victorious in both matches. They will be keen to achieve a hat-trick of wins against the Super Kings in the IPL. Ahead of the opening match of IPL 2023, here’s a look at the history of the ground at the Ahmedabad stadium. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Records & Stats The new stadium in Ahmedabad hosted two IPL matches last year. The team with the second strike won both games. Rajasthan Royals beat Bangalore Royal Challengers in Qualifier 2 and Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in the final. The pitch at the site helps both batters and bowlers. In a T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad earlier this year, Shubman Gill scored one hundred, while Hardik Pandya bagged a four-wicket run. Here is a list of some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches held at the new stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL matches played: 7 Matches won by teams beating first: 2 Matches won by teams beating second: 5 Tied Matches: 0 Abandoned matches: 0 Best individual score: 106* – Jos Buttler (RR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022 Best bowling tricks: 3/17 – Hardik Pandya (GT) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2022 Best team score: 179/5 – Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021 Lowest team score: 123/9 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021 Most successful chase: 167/3 – Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings, 2021 Average score of the first rounds: 155 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad presentation report The Ahmedabad ground has assisted hitters and bowlers equally in eight IPL matches. The batters had a good time, but neither team reached the 200-point mark. Even bowlers have had success on this field, but the batting team has always managed at least 120 runs. In the two international matches played in Ahmedabad earlier this year, the hitters scored heaps of runs. It should come as no surprise that the IPL 2023 season opener is also a high-scoring game. Narendra Modi Stadium last game IPL Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the last IPL match at this ground. Hardik Pandya’s versatile brilliance guided GT to a historic victory. Pandya scalped three wickets in the first leg and scored 34 from 30 to help Gujarat win. Twelve wickets fell in this match, the leaders taking seven of them, while eight sixes were hit. Here is a summary of the dashboard: Short scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 (Jos Buttler 39, Hardik Pandya 3/17) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 (Shubman Gill 45*, Trent Boult 1/14) by 7 wickets



