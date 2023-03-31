Politics
PT Vale Indonesia and Huayou Sign Nickel Agreement with Ford Motor Co. Supporting the Growth of the Global Sustainable Electric Vehicle Industry
JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 30, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and Chinas Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. today announced an agreement with global automaker Ford Motor Co., creating a three-way collaboration to advance more sustainable nickel production in Indonesia and help make more affordable electric vehicle batteries.
The three companies are taking stakes in the Pomalaa block high pressure acid leaching (HPAL) project through a definitive agreement celebrated today at a ceremony attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
The Pomalaa Block HPAL project will process ore supplied by PT Vale Indonesia from its Pomalaa Block mine to produce MHP. This HPAL plant will operate under the management of PT Kolaka Nickel Indonesia at the Pomalaa Block Nickel Industrial Zone in Kolaka, South West Sulawesi, Indonesia. Subject to regulatory approval, the project could produce up to 120 kilotonnes per year of contained nickel as mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a lower cost nickel product used in EV batteries with rich cathodes. nickel.
Early site preparations for the Pomalaa Block HPAL project have already begun, and full construction is expected to begin this year, with commercial operations commencing in 2026. The collaboration will provide critical materials for the automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles, improve Indonesia’s electric vehicle manufacturing industry and will support Fords plans to deliver a production rate of 2 million electric vehicles by the end of 2026 and continue to scale over time.
The three-way nickel processing project, as well as a separate supply agreement being developed with Ford and Huayou for a precursor cathode active material critical to the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, will collectively combine with other Ford’s other nickel sources, contributing significantly to supporting its electric vehicle production targets by the end of 2026.
“This framework gives Ford direct control of the nickel supply we need in one of the lowest cost ways in the industry and allows us to ensure nickel is mined in accordance with our sustainability goals. company, setting the right ESG standards as we evolve,” said Lisa Drake, vice president for Ford Model e EV industrialization. “By working in this way, Ford is able to help make electric vehicles more accessible to millions of people. And to do so in a way that helps better protect people and the planet.”
“This agreement shows that it’s not just about what we operate, but how we do it,” said Febriany Eddy, CEO of PT Vale Indonesia. “We integrate our environmental, social and governance standards into everything we do, and the result is a unique collaboration with global automaker Ford and global mineral processing leader Huayou to jointly invest in this project. This global cooperation is in line with Indonesia’s vision to build a domestic electric vehicle ecosystem and positions PT Vale as an important contributor to addressing the global decarbonization challenge, with an investment that will generate local economic benefits and ensure the optimal use of Indonesia’s nickel resources.
This agreement follows on from the inauguration of PT Vale Indonesia’s Pomalaa block last November. This block is a national strategic project with an investment of up to 67.5 trillion Indonesian rupiahs and is expected to generate 12,000 construction jobs.
“Huayou is a technology-driven company and one of the leading manufacturers of green, low carbon and high ESG standard new energy battery materials. This strategic cooperation is one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Maritime Fulcrum Synergy. Indonesian nickel and cobalt resources for electric vehicle manufacturers through Huayous advanced capacity and HPAL technology is an excellent business model of electric vehicle value chain and will make remarkable contribution to the green development of electric vehicle industry. electric vehicles in Indonesia. nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate Li-ion battery materials and ternary PCAM,” said Dr. George Fang, Senior Vice President of Huayou. “The joint efforts of the three parties aim to create a very positive influence on Indonesia’s economy and social development as well as the global electric vehicle industry and its supply chain.”
The project was inaugurated by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. During his speech, Minister Luhut said Pomalaa Block was the stepping stone for Indonesia to be recognized as a producer of high-quality minerals for the global EV ecosystem.
“This partnership confirms PT Vale Indonesia as the premier supplier and champion of sustainable, low-carbon nickel, building on our 55-year history as a key partner with a commitment to generating sustainable socio-economic benefits. for Indonesia on its way to becoming a critical hub for the global electric vehicle value chain,” said Deshnee Naidoo, Chairman and Commissioner of PT Vale and Executive Vice President of Vale Energy Transition Metals.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Ford on this transaction, while Standard Chartered is providing similar services to Huayou.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a Dearborn, Michigan-based global company committed to helping build a better world, where everyone is free to roam and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and ongoing customer relationships to enrich customer experiences and deepen loyalty. Ford develops and offers innovative and essential Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and utility cars, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. The company does this through three customer-centric business segments: Ford Blue, engineering of iconic gasoline and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing revolutionary electric vehicles and integrated software that define exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, which helps commercial customers transform and grow their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford sources mobility solutions through Ford Next and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs approximately 173,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at company.ford.com.
About the PTVI
Founded on July 25, 1968, after more than half a century of operations in Indonesia, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (IDX: INCO) has become one of the leading mining companies, with a 55-year track record of positively contributing to development sustainability from Indonesia. . PT Vale produces nickel with an emphasis on downstream processing, underpinned by renewable, low-carbon energy and a belief that mining is essential to global development. Visit and get to know us at vale.com/indonesia
About Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.
Founded in 2002, Huayou is headquartered in Tongxiang, People’s Republic of China, and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately US$14 billion. Huayou is one of the leading manufacturers of new energy battery materials in China, with four major business segments, including the development and refining of battery metal resources (nickel, cobalt, lithium), the production of precursors, ternary cathode materials and battery material recycling, hereby possessing a complete industrial chain from battery metal resource development to battery material R&D and production. Currently, Huayou is the world’s leading manufacturer in terms of refined cobalt product, ternary precursor and ternary cathode. Huayou has forged strategic collaborations with Vale, LG Chem, POSCO, CATL, Tesla, BYD, Ford, Volkswagen, BMW etc. More information about the company and its products and services is available at www.huayou.com
