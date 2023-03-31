Prime Minister Modi reviews construction of new parliament in surprise visit | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to the new parliament building. He spent more than an hour in the future parliament complex and inspected various works, sources told the Hindustan Times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction of the new parliamentary complex. Watch: Prime Minister Modi conducts surprise check on construction status of new parliament building Accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the prime minister watched faculties attend both houses of parliament and interacted with construction workers and officials, the sources added. This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has carried out a surprise check to examine the construction of the parliamentary complex. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with construction workers at the site of the new parliament complex. In September 2021, the PM had visited the construction site of the new complex and had exchanged with the construction workers who were present there. He had laid the foundation stone for the new parliament building in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is briefed on the construction progress of the Parliament Complex. The need for a new parliament building has been felt for years. India in the 21st century needs a new parliamentary complex. The old building met the country’s needs, the new parliament building will meet the country’s aspirations, the prime minister said at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent an hour at the construction site of the new parliamentary complex. The new complex is a 64,500 square meter structure, and part of the 20,000 crore Central Vista project. The cost of the project is estimated at 971 crores. This earthquake-resistant structure would mobilize 2,000 workers directly and 9,000 indirectly. The new building will be able to accommodate more than 1,200 MEPs. Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of the construction of the grand parliament complex. A new office complex will also replace the Shram Shakti Bhavan and Transport Bhavan. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for Members of Parliament, a library, several committee rooms, dining halls and a large car park.

