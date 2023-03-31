People’s happiness was seen when Mr. President Jokowi participated in the great harvest with the farmers





BugisPos, Maros — Day 2 Visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo to the province of South Sulawesi. Pangdam XIV/Hasanuddin Major-General TNI Dr. Totok Imam Santoso, SIP, S.Sos., M. Tr. (han) After paying a working visit on the first day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo spent the night in Makassar City and continued with today’s working visit agenda. Thursday (30/03/2023). Leaving from Makassar City, President Jokowi proceeded to Baji Pamai Village, Maros Baru District, Maros Regency to carry out the main harvest with a number of farmers from Maros Regency. In this activity, people’s happiness was seen when Mr. President Jokowi participated in the main harvest with the farmers. After that, the Head of State went to the Batangase logistics warehouse, to check the availability of rice-based food ingredients in the regency of Maros. After that, the President then proceeded to Sultan Hasanuddin Airbase and flew to East Luwu Regency to continue his working visit. Upon his arrival in East Luwu Regency, the President visited Malindungi Market. Here, the president conducted a review and handed over a number of welfare aids to traders. On the last agenda, President Jokowi visited PT. Vale Indonesia Tbk. Sorowako, ending his working visit at the same time. Then the head of state returned to Sultan Hasanuddin Air Base and continued his journey to Jakarta. People’s happiness was seen when Mr. President Jokowi participated in the big harvest with the farmers. Publisher: Mahyul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bugispos.com/2023/03/31/kebahagiaan-masyarakat-terlihat-saat-bapak-presiden-jokowi-ikut-ki-panen-raya-bersama-petani/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related