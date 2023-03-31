Ahmedabad: 8 people arrested for displaying “objectionable” posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)As many as eight people have been arrested for posting “objectionable slogans” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public places and government properties in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police said on Friday. The Ahmedabad Criminal Branch said slogans such as “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” were displayed in various parts of the city on March 30 in an “unauthorized manner”. Police said that while investigating the said incidents, eight people were arrested.

Those arrested were identified as Natwarbhai Popatbhai, Jatinbhai Chandrakantbhai Patel, Kuldeep Sharadkumar Bhatt, Bipin Ravindrabhai Sharma, Ajay Sureshbhai Chauhan, Arvind Gorjibhai Chauhan, Jivanbhai Vasubhai Maheshwari and Paresh Vasudevbhai Tulsiya.

Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Aam Aadmi party chairman Isudan Gadhvi said on Thursday that the arrested workers were party workers and alleged that the police action shows that the BJP is scared.

“Look at the BJP dictatorship! Aam Aadmi party workers in Gujarat have been imprisoned under various sections of the IPC in relation to the posters of Modi hatao desh bachao! If this is not the fear of Modi and the BJP, so what else? Try as hard as you want! Aam Aadmi party workers will fight,” Gadhvi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans such as “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” in 22 states, AAP state official Gopal said on Thursday. Ray.

Gopal Rai also claimed in a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to ending the country’s democratic systems instead of fixing the education and health system and eradicating unemployment.

Posters in Hindi, English and all other regional languages ​​are displayed in 22 states across the country. “This campaign aims to send the message across the country on how Prime Minister Modi broke his promise to farmers, took away workers’ rights, took away students from universities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to end the country’s democratic systems,” he said.

Rai said that starting April 10, similar posters would be displayed at universities across the country to educate students about the campaign. Earlier, on March 23, the AAP held a large public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao”, which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.