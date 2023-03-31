Politics
Ahmedabad: 8 people arrested for displaying “objectionable” posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News
Ahmedabad (Gujarat)As many as eight people have been arrested for posting “objectionable slogans” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public places and government properties in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police said on Friday. The Ahmedabad Criminal Branch said slogans such as “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” were displayed in various parts of the city on March 30 in an “unauthorized manner”. Police said that while investigating the said incidents, eight people were arrested.
Those arrested were identified as Natwarbhai Popatbhai, Jatinbhai Chandrakantbhai Patel, Kuldeep Sharadkumar Bhatt, Bipin Ravindrabhai Sharma, Ajay Sureshbhai Chauhan, Arvind Gorjibhai Chauhan, Jivanbhai Vasubhai Maheshwari and Paresh Vasudevbhai Tulsiya.
Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Aam Aadmi party chairman Isudan Gadhvi said on Thursday that the arrested workers were party workers and alleged that the police action shows that the BJP is scared.
“Look at the BJP dictatorship! Aam Aadmi party workers in Gujarat have been imprisoned under various sections of the IPC in relation to the posters of Modi hatao desh bachao! If this is not the fear of Modi and the BJP, so what else? Try as hard as you want! Aam Aadmi party workers will fight,” Gadhvi tweeted.
! ! ? ! ! Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) March 30, 2023
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans such as “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” in 22 states, AAP state official Gopal said on Thursday. Ray.
Gopal Rai also claimed in a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to ending the country’s democratic systems instead of fixing the education and health system and eradicating unemployment.
Posters in Hindi, English and all other regional languages are displayed in 22 states across the country. “This campaign aims to send the message across the country on how Prime Minister Modi broke his promise to farmers, took away workers’ rights, took away students from universities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to end the country’s democratic systems,” he said.
Rai said that starting April 10, similar posters would be displayed at universities across the country to educate students about the campaign. Earlier, on March 23, the AAP held a large public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao”, which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/ahmedabad-8-arrested-for-putting-up-objectionable-posters-against-pm-narendra-modi-2589730.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad weather forecast and pitch report for Narendra Modi stadium opening lungs
- TFs Distance Duo wins silver, bronze on day one of Texas Relays
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on and where to pre-order
- Impact player, two team blades: what are the new rules of IPL 2023? | Cricket news
- Are you really the IRS?
- Bernie Sanders fires back at GOP senator at Starbucks hearing
- YouTube Shorts doubled total reach on the platform for some artists in January
- Shaheen, Durbin meet with the Moldovan ambassador
- Photos inside | PM Modi visits the new parliament building
- Visit of President Joko Widodo to South Sulawesi
- Microsoft Office licenses cost less than $50
- For Ukraine, the Trk High Commissioner details the grave violations and calls for a just peace