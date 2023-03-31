GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad weather forecast and pitch report for Narendra Modi stadium opening lungs





The inaugural fixture of the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans clash with Chennai Super Kings. The high-octane clash is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. The Gujarat Titans will kick off their campaign at IPL 2023 with the aim of securing their second consecutive title. In the previous edition, which was their first, the unit led by Hardik Pandya suffered only four defeats, all of which came in the group stage. Chennai Super Kings, however, were quite far from the trophy chase. The Yellow Army was unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing as the second-to-last team in the standings. CSK’s latest triumph came in the 2021 edition. IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL Calendar 2023 | IPL results 2023 | Orange IPL Cap | Purple IPL Cap GT vs CSK Presentation Report The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch should be useful for hitting. Last season, the venue hosted two IPL matches, including the blockbuster final between local franchise Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Looking at previous T20 matches on the site, the chasers have taken over. The team that wins the toss will probably decide to play first. GT vs CSK, weather report from Ahmedabad The weather should be clear on March 31. There is no chance that the rain will be a spoilsport in the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The wind speed is expected to be around 13-18 km/h during the 20-year standoff. The temperature could fluctuate between 22 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity should be around 50-57%. Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Stream and Stream Details: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live stream of the match will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website. Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Full Teams Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav , R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar , Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma Get the latest cricket news here

