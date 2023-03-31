Ahmedabad Stadium T20 records: Narendra Modi Stadium IPL records and highest rounds totals





After hosting the last two games of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, the Narendra Modi Stadium was rewarded with the opener of the 16th season of the biggest T20 league across the world. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the season. In what is going to be the 16th IPL game in Ahmedabad, it will be the Titans’ first ever league game on their home ground. The hosts’ lone match at this venue was the IPL 2022 Finals which saw them lift the silverware on their first attempt. While the Super Kings have also played just one game here, they found themselves on the losing side against the Rajasthan Royals eight years ago. Ahmedabad Stadium T20 Records The T20 top scorers at this stadium are Ajinkya Rahane (425), Virat Kohli (374), Jos Buttler (317), Rohit Sharma (264) and Manoj Tiwary (239). Except for Tiwary, all other cricketers are in the IPL 2023 squads. Shubman Gill (223), Dinesh Karthik (206), Shikhar Dhawan (158), Sanju Samson (158) and Hardik Pandya (150) are other active players with at least 150 T20 runs here. The highest wicket takers in Ahmedabad’s T20s are Amit Mishra (10), Hardik Pandya (10), Mehul Patel (9), Jitender Billa (9) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9). Mehul Patel and Billa not being part of the current squads, it should be noted that Shardul Thakur (8), Axar Patel (8), Yuzvendra Chahal (8), Jofra Archer (7), Sunil Narine (6), Ravichandran Ashwin ( 6) also did well here. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Records Speaking in particular of IPL matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Rahane (308), Samson (158), Dhawan (154), Mayank Agarwal (147), Buttler (145), Prithvi Shaw (142), KL Rahul (128), Rajat Patidar (120) and Kohli (116) have played well in this room in the past. Of the current bowlers who have played IPL matches at this stadium in the past, Axar Patel (6), Chahal (4), Harpreet Brar (4), Kumar (4), Narine (4), Harshal Patel (4) and Kagiso Rabada (4) have done well here. Highest T20 innings totals at Narendra Modi Stadium Score Overs Crew Opposition Year 234/4 20 India New Zealand 2023 224/2 20 India England 2021 215/4 20 Maharashtra Bombay 2013 201/6 20 Rajasthani Royals Delhi’s daredevils 2014 198/9 20 Bombay Maharashtra 2013 The 200 points mark has only been broken four times out of the 55 T20s played at the Narendra Modi Stadium since 2007. Speaking of the IPL, only the Rajasthan Royals have been able to score over 200 points in the city. As for the most successful T20 chase at this venue, Delhi Capitals hold the record for chasing a goal of 167 runs with 6 wickets and 14 balls remaining in the match a few years ago.

