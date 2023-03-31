Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Oscar-winning Elephant Whisperers team





PM Modi with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met the crew of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, including its director and producer. In photos shared by the Prime Minister’s official Twitter account, he is seen standing with documentary director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga as they hold the Oscars. Also seen in the picture is Netflix India’s Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill. The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers garnered worldwide attention as well as acclaim. Today I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud, the tweet read. The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers garnered worldwide attention as well as acclaim. Today I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm@EarthSpectrumpic.twitter.com/44u16fbk3j Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023 In response to the Prime Minister’s message, producer Guneet Monga wrote: Thank you for welcoming us into your home and honoring our film. Your support and encouragement means a lot to us. We look forward to continuing “Make in India” the impactful content that reflects the diversity and richness of our nation. Thank you for welcoming us into your home and honoring our film. Your support and encouragement means a lot to us. We look forward to continuing “Creating impactful content in India that reflects India’s diversity and richness. @sikhyaent@EarthSpectrum@netflix@ShergillMonika Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 30, 2023 Other users also reacted to the post. A brilliant film made. It’s nice to see our PM acknowledging and celebrating each area, despite wins or losses! a user wrote. A brilliant film made.

It’s nice to see our PM, acknowledging and celebrating every area, despite wins or losses! Nivedita ‘Ramendu’ Shukla (@OfRunjh) March 30, 2023 Proud moment for India, read a comment. Moment of pride for India…???? Satish Goyal (@Satish_Goyal73) March 30, 2023 True sir! We are really very proud! one person said. True sir! We are really very proud!???????? Meenal Jain (@MeenalJ12708716) March 30, 2023 We are proud of you all, commented a user. We are proud of you all ????????? Sitaram Mena ???????? (@Sitaram01875443) March 30, 2023 Another user shared, Saw The Elephant Whisperers 2 days ago… wow! I saw The Elephant Whisperers 2 days ago… wow! Umamaheshwari Shreedhar (@MatungaMami) March 30, 2023 The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards. It is the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated. The documentary is set in Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu and follows the story of an indigenous couple, Bomman and Belli, who care for an orphan elephant named Raghu. It was released on Netflix last December.

