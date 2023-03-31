Politics
German investor accuses Zonta of fraud and lodges complaint with Prime Minister Modi
Express press service
KOCHI: Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, which was under fire for the recent Brahmapuram fiasco, is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. In a surprise move that could have wider ramifications, a German investor has filed a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai, chief executive of the Bengaluru-based firm, misappropriated his investment in the company.
Patrick Bauer, CEO of Bauer GmbH, in the letter dated March 24, 2023, said the German company had invested Rs 357.4 crore (4 million euros) and further extended a standby letter of credit for Rs 20.4 crore (2.28 million euros). I realized too late that my/our hard earned money that I had invested in India had been embezzled by Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai for the benefit of him and his family. I learned that the money was transferred to different private entities that had backlinks to Rajkumar Pillai, Patrick said in his letter.
The complaint, a copy of which has TNIE, shows that the German company invested in 2016 and 2018. The company approached me to bring German trash can technology to India in agreement with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said.
Investing in India was a mistake, no guarantees in place: Patrick Bauer
We decided to set up a small manufacturing unit in Bangalore to produce both underground and overhead bins, Patrick said. He said it turned out that Pillai never really wanted to do honest business with the German company. He started working non-transparently and failed to provide monthly reports and financial details. For the past four years I have struggled to get my money back. At present, more than 44.6 crore rupees (5 million euros), including fees and interest, are pending, he said in the letter.
Patrick alleged that he was threatened by Pillai, the son-in-law of former LDF official Vaikom Viswan, and told him to forget about his investment if he filed a complaint against him.
Rajkumar Pillai recently made headlines, albeit infamously, for allegedly causing the legacy waste fire in Brahmapuram, Kochi, Kerala. Multiple corruption allegations have already been leveled against him. After great difficulties, I was finally able to register an FIR number 34/2023 on March 8, 2023 at Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru for fraud and cheating. However, to date, no action has been taken by the Bengaluru Police against Rajkumar Pillai, he said.
Patrick added that investing in India was a mistake, as he believes the government has no guarantees to protect foreign investors.
I think the Indian government is not supporting the investors with quick action resulting in huge monetary losses. As a second generation owner of a reputable company in Europe, I’m afraid to say that many of my business colleagues are eager to invest in India after seeing my predicament. I have already brought the matter to the attention of the German Embassy and the German Consulate in Bangalore. I fear a total loss of my investment, given the recent developments in Brahmapuram. I humbly ask you to take prompt action against those involved in the deception and secure my investment, the letter to the Prime Minister reads.
Apart from the biomining and capping contract of the Kochi companies, Zonta was awarded the waste to energy project in Brahmapuram by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), although it is allegedly underqualified.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2023/mar/31/german-investor-accuses-zonta-of-fraud-complains-to-pm-modi-2561108.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Women’s Golf is back at it for JEL Golf Intercollegiate in Prospect Bay
- Trio of cowgirls ready to compete at the Bruzzy
- Michael Cohen says this is Trump’s biggest fear
- JMU Trio named ILWomen Midseason All-Americans
- German investor accuses Zonta of fraud and lodges complaint with Prime Minister Modi
- State of the art cricket training facility gets thumbs up
- Men’s Tennis Sets Sights On Princeton (Sat), Delaware (Sun)
- Cricket-Archer likely won’t play red-ball matches before Ashes, Sussex coach says
- Celebrating Indigenous Peoples | Montreal Canadiens
- PM Modi pays surprise visit to new parliament building; see pictures
- Apple WWDC 2023 Dates Confirmed, Rumored to Announce Mixed-Reality Headsets
- ‘They’re shocked’: How Haberman Trump’s advisers are reacting