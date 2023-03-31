German investor accuses Zonta of fraud and lodges complaint with Prime Minister Modi

Express press service

KOCHI: Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, which was under fire for the recent Brahmapuram fiasco, is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. In a surprise move that could have wider ramifications, a German investor has filed a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai, chief executive of the Bengaluru-based firm, misappropriated his investment in the company.

Patrick Bauer, CEO of Bauer GmbH, in the letter dated March 24, 2023, said the German company had invested Rs 357.4 crore (4 million euros) and further extended a standby letter of credit for Rs 20.4 crore (2.28 million euros). I realized too late that my/our hard earned money that I had invested in India had been embezzled by Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai for the benefit of him and his family. I learned that the money was transferred to different private entities that had backlinks to Rajkumar Pillai, Patrick said in his letter.

The complaint, a copy of which has TNIE, shows that the German company invested in 2016 and 2018. The company approached me to bring German trash can technology to India in agreement with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said.

Investing in India was a mistake, no guarantees in place: Patrick Bauer

We decided to set up a small manufacturing unit in Bangalore to produce both underground and overhead bins, Patrick said. He said it turned out that Pillai never really wanted to do honest business with the German company. He started working non-transparently and failed to provide monthly reports and financial details. For the past four years I have struggled to get my money back. At present, more than 44.6 crore rupees (5 million euros), including fees and interest, are pending, he said in the letter.

Patrick alleged that he was threatened by Pillai, the son-in-law of former LDF official Vaikom Viswan, and told him to forget about his investment if he filed a complaint against him.

Rajkumar Pillai recently made headlines, albeit infamously, for allegedly causing the legacy waste fire in Brahmapuram, Kochi, Kerala. Multiple corruption allegations have already been leveled against him. After great difficulties, I was finally able to register an FIR number 34/2023 on March 8, 2023 at Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru for fraud and cheating. However, to date, no action has been taken by the Bengaluru Police against Rajkumar Pillai, he said.

Patrick added that investing in India was a mistake, as he believes the government has no guarantees to protect foreign investors.

I think the Indian government is not supporting the investors with quick action resulting in huge monetary losses. As a second generation owner of a reputable company in Europe, I’m afraid to say that many of my business colleagues are eager to invest in India after seeing my predicament. I have already brought the matter to the attention of the German Embassy and the German Consulate in Bangalore. I fear a total loss of my investment, given the recent developments in Brahmapuram. I humbly ask you to take prompt action against those involved in the deception and secure my investment, the letter to the Prime Minister reads.

Apart from the biomining and capping contract of the Kochi companies, Zonta was awarded the waste to energy project in Brahmapuram by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), although it is allegedly underqualified.