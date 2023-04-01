Xi Jinping surprises with his new peacemaker avatar

India was caught off guard as China brokered a truce between Iran and Saudi Arabia, who have been at odds for decades, upending Middle East diplomacy.

Chinese President XI Jinping, anointed for a new five-year term, brought Iran and Saudi Arabia together after protracted, secret and staggered talks amid the delicate political turmoil in the Middle East. He ushers in his new innings as a global statesman taking on a central role in the realignment of the global power play in March.

The dragon is also set to bring Russia and Ukraine to a negotiating table for a ceasefire. China’s 12-point peace proposal is before Ukraine, and it has not dared to reject it so far. Previously, Ukraine could afford to ignore Indian peace proposals and its Western bosses recently refused to sign a joint communiqué at the G-20 in New Delhi. In the case of Beijing’s peace proposals, he knows that if it rejects them, China will ensure an unlimited supply of lethal weapons to Russia to further pound Ukraine in the ongoing conflict, which has been going on for 13 months now.

In this latest peace offensive, the dragon has outmaneuvered the bald eagle (USA) and the hapless elephant, i.e. India, is pushed aside. In this repeat of the story told in Aesop’s Fables, China has effectively assumed its role as a superpower in geopolitics.

Jinping has already qualified for the preliminaries of the high seat of diplomacy in the ongoing melodrama in the murky politics of Middle East politics. With renewed confidence, it begins with dramatic gains, while quietly engaging the parties involved in behind-the-scenes talks until the outcome is achieved. It seems that India was unaware of these diplomatic moves in February and March this year, when the détente between two perennial warring groups in the region, Saudi Arabia and Iran, was underway.

Beijing: new center of power

G-20 rhetoric, and later blunders at the Raisina dialogue, took away much of the sparkle from the international event. The buffoons sponsoring the Raisina dialogue comprising the Ambanis think tank, the Organizer Research Foundation (ORF) and the docile participants of the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) have not only undermined India’s vital interests, they have subverted the efforts 15-year diplomatic efforts undertaken by the present Narendra Modi government as well as the former regime of Dr. Manmohan Singh to have an effective Indian presence in the Middle East.

The anguish of the false pause made during the Raisina dialogue expressed on several occasions by the Indian veteran diplomat, the ambassador KC Singh is shared across the country. He laments that the controversy generated by ORF’s promotional video during the Raisina Dialogue showing protests in Iran against the hijab or women’s head covering, could have been avoided. It had led to the cancellation of the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to New Delhi, dealing a blow to the already sensitive ties between India and Iran. Within 10 days of refusing to travel to New Delhi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was seen signing the landmark trilateral agreement in Beijing between Saudi Arabia, Iran and China. Instead of taking corrective action, New Delhi propagandists are shrewdly handling a statement by Iran’s Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, praising India as a rising power in the region and will not tolerate not the American pressures, etc. what was the occasion of Elahi’s statement, but we all need to realize that such rhetoric cannot offset the geopolitics of the region. The trilateral will only harden Iranian susceptibility; they are difficult to manage at the best of times, Singh warned.

Earlier, the Abraham Accords, which could have introduced a new US-sponsored Gulf security paradigm to isolate Iran, limiting its influence over the Shia crescent stretching from the western Iranian border to the Mediterranean , were signed. However, within months, the U2 cheerleaders were overwhelmed by the trilateral deal struck in Beijing, shattering Bidens’ big dream of having a strong voice in Gulf politics.

New Delhi realists know that the fulcrum of power in the region has now quietly shifted from the White House to Beijing. China has become the sole superpower playing a key role in shaping the regional policy of this oil-rich region based on its activities and strategic interests.

India’s self-deception

Indian policymakers, with the exception of those who believe in their own false propaganda, know full well that it is not yet powerful enough to play a crucial role on the world stage. She had made diplomatic efforts in recent years, but the self-proclaimed propaganda appears to have weakened the current ability of governments to assess sensitive strategic foreign policy issues. For India, this is a wake-up call. The I2U2 now leaves India in a group isolated by the new Arabia-Iran-China convergence. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive right-wing coalition could bring Saudi Arabia and Iran closer together in years to come.

Chinese impact

There could be two opinions regarding the Chinese peace initiative. According to one opinion, Jinping advanced the Abraham Accords initiated under US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2020, as some Washington-based experts might have us believe. Or second, it affirms the new incarnation of Beijing, a superpower, with an olive branch as a symbol of peace in the strife-torn region.

The Abraham Accords are a series of joint statements of normalization originally agreed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. It has been effective since September 15, 2020, following the initial announcement on August 13, 2020. On September 15, 2020, the official signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords was hosted by the United States at the White House as part of dual agreements. , both in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Under this agreement, the two Arab countries recognized Israel’s sovereignty, paving the way for the establishment of full diplomatic relations. However, much will depend on Israel for the deal to succeed.

The other highlight of Jinping’s ongoing diplomatic offensive is his 12-point peace initiative to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. It looks like China will come to a peace agreement. Instead of going into the details of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China knows that Western powers are keen to get rid of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine. President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Andrew Bacevich, describes the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a criminal act of great recklessness, similar to those of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. Bacevich further adds that Biden seems to believe that the war in Ukraine provides a venue through which the United States can overcome the legacy of Iraq, allowing him to assert his repeated assertion that America is back.

It seems that in the contemporary play of the global power game, the traditional stories of Aesop’s Fables continue to give us insight into the complex power games that would have been played out in the animal world. Similar folklore can also be found in Indian classics such as Pundit Vishnu Sharmas Panchtantra, which are told to children as folklore even today.

These classics explain to us the background of diplomacy and the science of war and strategies to defeat the enemy. Since the camel designates the Arab world, the eagle represents the United States, and India is often identified with its traditional elephants. Since 1772, the bald eagle has been the most admired bird in the United States. It now symbolizes America. These symbols fit perfectly into contemporary diplomacy. China replays them on the high table of the global power game, the camel is tamed, the eagle is silenced and indeed, the elephant is discarded. It’s to be seen if India, the elephant will ever learn.

End of the Pax Americana

The term Pax Americana has been used to refer to American power in peacekeeping since World War II. The strong Russian-Chinese alliance of recent weeks has, however, upset US strategic calculations in the Middle East. During this month of March, less than two weeks from the peace agreement reached between two distant nations of Saudi Arabia and Iran in China, a new detente now seems to be on the cards between Syria and Saudi Arabia, under Russian supervision. The conflict should end next month, but the Americans are not even consulted.