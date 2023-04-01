Singapore, China strengthen bilateral ties after PM Lee’s meeting with Xi Jinping





BEIJING (Reuters) – Singapore and China have boosted bilateral ties and will collaborate in new areas following a meeting between Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the Friday, March 31 meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Lee and Xi agreed to upgrade ties between the two countries into a high-quality, forward-looking comprehensive partnership. “The enhanced partnership reflects both parties’ commitment to continuously expand bilateral cooperation and pursue new collaboration in forward-looking areas such as digital and green economies,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore (MFA) said. in a press release following the meeting. The two leaders also agreed that both sides should work to resume flight connectivity and people-to-people exchanges to pre-pandemic levels. China only reopened its borders to foreign tourists on March 15 when it reinstated the issuance of all types of visas. At the meeting attended by government officials from both countries and media, Lee noted that it was time for Singapore and China to push forward their partnership. Lee, who has been visiting China since March 27, added that he was pleased with the “strong friendship and deep understanding” between the two countries. “Singapore and China have continued to work together and support each other. And our relationship has only grown stronger,” the prime minister said. “Therefore, now is the time for us to look ahead, work together and move our partnership forward,” said Mr. Lee, who is on the final leg of his journey that previously took him in the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan. Lee also congratulated Xi on his reappointment as president, noting that China’s new leadership team has laid out its long-term vision and goals for the country’s next stage of development. “I am happy to read that China is emphasizing economic growth and resilience. I am confident that your economy will continue to strengthen,” he said. “Many countries, including Singapore, are keen to strengthen our economic ties with China. And I hope my visit will inject new impetus into bilateral cooperation and high-level exchanges between us.” MFA added that Lee welcomed China’s growing commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the two countries reaffirmed the importance of building a region open, peaceful and inclusive.

