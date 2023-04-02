Xi Jinping Forced To Soften Up With Jack Ma, Turns Out That Was The Reason





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – In 2020, the Chinese government has hit the tech industry hard. This has an impact on the loss of economic potential of 1,000 billion US dollars. However, Beijing now seems to be starting to soften towards tech giants like Alibaba. This proved to be positive for the movement in Chinese equities. “The regulatory hurdles that the tech sector has faced over the past 2 years are now showing signs of easing,” said George Efstathopoulos, portfolio manager at Fidelity International, as quoted by CNBC International on Friday (3/31/2023 ). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT This week, Alibaba announced a major restructuring. The giant will divide its activity into 6 units. “This strategy is designed to increase competitiveness and shareholder value,” a company spokesperson said. Judging from 2 years ago, this is practically impossible. The reason is that the Chinese government at the time opposed the expansion of tech companies that had become a dynasty of conglomerates. According to Efstathopoulos, Alibaba’s restructuring shows that the Chinese government has given the green light and eased the tech giant. Jack Ma’s return to China Another sign of this softening can be seen with the return to China of the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma. The billionaire had fled the land of the Bamboo Curtain for 2 years under pressure from the government. “Ma’s appearance in Hangzhou is not because he is tired of traveling. In my opinion, it shows the attitude of the government starting to ‘let go’ of the private sector like Alibaba,” Stephen said. Roach, an analyst at Yale University. Previously, Chinese government regulations were known to have hit Alibaba and Meituan businesses. The effect was fatal to Ma because he openly criticized government policies. As a result, the technology fintech his company, Ant Group, which is affiliated with Alibaba, was forced to cancel its IPOs in Hong Kong and Shanghai. After that, the Chinese government issued a fine antitrust at Alibaba and Meituan. The reason for this is that the algorithmic practices launched by the two companies are seen as breaking the rules. Reasons why China is softening at Jack Ma Cs The government has softened to Jack Ma Cs not without reason. Over the past 2 years, China’s economy has taken a hit due to strict Covid policies. Moreover, regulations that restrict the development of the technology sector also slow down the economy. Now the government is aiming for economic growth of around 5% this year. To achieve this, China is aware that it needs the help of the private sector, especially the technology industry. Moreover, China is also beaten by global parties. One of its tech giants, ByteDance, with close ties to the government, is under pressure as TikTok is blocked everywhere. Starting in the United States, then spread to other European countries. “China is facing slowing economic growth and intensifying competition in the technology sector with the United States,” said Linghao Bao, technology analyst at Trivium China. “China’s position is getting tighter and tighter. They need to adopt the right tactic. Curbing the domestic tech industry makes no sense in the current situation,” he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Soul mate becomes the reason for Jack Ma’s move to Japan, who is it… (fab/fab)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/tech/20230331110752-37-426144/xi-jinping-terpaksa-lunak-ke-jack-ma-ternyata-ini-alasannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related