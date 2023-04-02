What is an indictment? All about the Donald Trump case | Donald Trump News





Donald Trump has become the first former US president to be charged with a crime for his alleged role in covering up a silent payment before the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s what you need to know about the indictment and the case:

What is an indictment?

According to the US Department of Justice, an impeachment is the process when a person receives a formal notice that they are suspected of having committed a crime.

The indictment contains the basic information that informs the person of the charges against him.

It takes place after a grand jury has considered all potential evidence to decide if a crime has been committed. If the jury decides there is enough evidence, an indictment will be entered.

In that case, the New York grand jury, which has been meeting since January, indicted Trump after hearing testimony from multiple witnesses. The precise charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days.

What has Trump been charged with?

The grand jury voted to indict Trump after months of hearing evidence about a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 election campaign. The money was allegedly intended to buy his silence about the meeting she says she had years before.

Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, said he coordinated with Trump payments to Daniels and a second wife, former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The former president has denied the affair and any wrongdoing. He said the payment was to protect his reputation from a false accusation.

While the specific charges are unclear, several US media outlets had reported ahead of Thursday’s indictment that the potential charges relate to how Trump repaid Cohen, with prosecutors alleging he mischaracterized the charges. legal fee payments.

The charge, normally a misdemeanor, could be turned into a felony if prosecutors tie the payment to violations of election law, which caps donations to political candidates at $2,700 per individual and requires that they be made public. The payment to Daniels, just before the 2016 vote, could be considered an illegal campaign contribution.

What did Trump say?

Trump denied Daniels’ claim and his attorney accused Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of extortion.

Calling himself a completely innocent person, he launched the indictment as the latest in a series of actions he says are designed to destroy his Make America Great Again movement.

The former president also accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Democrat who led the investigation, of trying to damage his electoral chances.

This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history, Trump said in a statement, calling Bragg a disgrace.

Is this the only investigation Trump faces?

Beyond the Manhattan case, Trump faces a series of other investigations.

At the federal level, the Justice Department is investigating the retention of top-secret government documents at its Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

The efforts of many of the same players in the latter case were also the subject of a special grand jury investigation in the state of Georgia. The panel chairman said the special grand jury recommended several criminal indictments.

With many serious cases looming around the other investigations, some legal experts have questioned the wisdom of the Manhattan case becoming the first to result in charges.

Republicans framed the indictment as a political suit, accusing Bragg of militarizing the criminal justice system.

Democrats were less vocal in the hours after the indictment was released, but some of the presidents’ former critics have described the case as a long-overdue dose of accountability.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is expected to announce he is running for re-election next year, has yet to comment.

A judge will likely unseal the Manhattan charges in the coming days, and Trump will have to go there to be fingerprinted and photographed, known as the surrender date, which a court official said was expected Tuesday.

He will then appear before a judge and be formally charged, followed by a decision on his release on bail or detention.

If Trump does surrender, a relatively quick process and release is expected. A former president is unlikely to be paraded in handcuffs on a sidewalk or in a crowded courthouse.

Legal experts say any potential trial is still at least more than a year away, raising the possibility the former US president could face a jury in a Manhattan courtroom during or even after the campaign 2024 presidential election as he seeks to return to the White House. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/31/donald-trump-indictment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related