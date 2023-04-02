President Joko Widodo meets the U-20 national team





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo visited Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) to meet with U-20 national team players and coaching staff. Jokowi arrived around 3:38 p.m. WIB, Saturday (1/4/2023) with PSSI Chairman General Erick Thohir, PSSI Deputy Chairman General Zainudin Amali and Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo. “Today afternoon, I was present at Gelora Bung Karno to encourage the U-20 team so that they don’t get lost in disappointment and sadness,” Jokowi said in a statement to the media. He said these players could still compete in the SEA Games, Asian Games, 2024 Olympics and AFF Cup. He said they still have a long way to go, so don’t be discouraged. Jokowi said his wish is for Indonesia to have a team that is continuously building for a long time. So that Indonesia can have a national team really ready to participate in a football tournament. Jokowi and U-20 national team coach Shin Tae-yong had previously been seen chatting. After chatting with the coach for a while, Jokowi walked to the midfield to meet the players and shake their hands. “Earlier, Coach Shin Tae-yong said that there are still weak points that need to be fixed, especially on the physical side and a bit on the skills side. But there are very basic improvements in terms of skills so that their preparations to enter a competition are very well prepared,” said Jokowi. Jokowi also revealed that he asked the players about their wishes. “Some of them want to go to university. Some want to join TNI and Polri. Some want to become civil servants, that’s all,” Jokowi said. Learn more‘;

