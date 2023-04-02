Accountability is coming for Donald Trump





We can’t seem to escape its dark shadow.

Donald Trump has added another shameful chapter in the life of this nation. On Thursday, he became the first ex-president to be indicted by a New York grand jury investigating alleged cash payments to a porn star.

The wisdom of the indictment largely depends on the facts of the case, of which we know very little at present. Is this a selective prosecution, which would be a grave injustice, or is the evidence in this case strong and the indictment, if brought against a Donald Jones rather than a Donald Trump, is he defensible? Well, learn more about the answers to these questions in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

While it’s impossible to know all the ramifications of the indictment at this point, there are some things we can count on. One is that in the short term, the indictment will inflame our politics, further outrage the former president’s supporters and create in them an even greater sense of grievance and revenge. This will become their rallying cry; Trump will become their martyr.

The Republicans will promise revenge. Believing the law has been weaponized against them, they will promise to weaponize it against the Democrats. Our policy, already brutal and savage, will become even more brutal and savage.

As unfortunate as that is, it may be the cost of accountability, something Trump has avoided all his life. It has long been a source of pride for Americans to say that no one is above the law. And while that was never quite true, that aspiration is admirable, a kind of North Star to guide our justice system.

If we ever get to the point where efforts to intimidate prosecutors and judges impede justice where threats of violence, promises of revenge or mob rule influence the outcome of court cases, we will have started on the way to anarchy. Trump acted like a mob boss in this case, and for much of his life. It’s important that he doesn’t avoid being brought to justice simply because of his thug tactics.

Whether the indictment is justified or not, it crosses a huge line in American politics and American legal history, said Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard law professor and former top Justice Department official under the president. George W. Bush, to the New York Times. And others will probably follow. Of the four potential cases against Trump, including a Fulton County, Georgia, election subversion investigation; a federal investigation into presidential documents at Mar-a-Lago; and a federal incitement survey on Jan. 6, this one is generally considered the weakest. Which tells us something important.

Donald Trump obsessively portrays himself as a victim; in fact, he is a man of corruption without borders. It apparently touched every area of ​​his life. That would be bad enough, but as president he caused incalculable damage to the country, going so far as to inspire a violent insurrection and attempt to overturn an election. Now that some measure of accountability may have arrived for the slightest of his infractions, he will rage and storm, feeling that the long-delayed reckoning of his other misdeeds may also be at hand.

In his statement responding to the indictment, the former president said: Never before in the history of our nation has this been done. But never before in the history of our country have we had a president as dishonorable, as unethical, and as malevolent as Donald Trump.

The whirlwind of time brings its revenge.

