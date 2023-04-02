Spanish PM urges Beijing to discuss peace plan with Zelenskiy | China





Spain’s prime minister says he raised concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Xi Jinping, urging Beijing to directly discuss peace plans with Kyiv, during a visit to China aimed at bolstering peace links between the two countries. Speaking to reporters on Friday from the Spanish Embassy in Beijing, Pedro Snchez said the talks with the Chinese president had conveyed our concern over the illegal invasion of Ukraine, and encouraged Xi to talk to President Zelenskiy to learn more about peace. plan proposed by kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly said he would be willing to speak directly with Beijing. The Chinese leader has yet to respond to his overtures, despite several rounds of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. With Friday’s meeting, Snchez became the first Western leader to meet Xi since the Chinese president visited Moscow earlier this month for talks with Putin. Snchez declined to comment on what Xi told him about the war. Instead, he said he used the meeting to underline Spain’s support for the peace formula proposed by Kyiv in November, which includes demands to restore Ukrainian territory to the status quo before the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. I believe this is a plan that lays the foundation for a lasting peace in Ukraine and is fully aligned with the UN Charter and its principles, which were violated by Putin with his invasion, Snchez said. I underlined the importance of Ukraine, as a free and sovereign state, being the one that decides on issues that concern it. On Feb. 24, a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document it said was aimed at easing the crisis. The document argued that the international community should create conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiations, and added that China could play a constructive role in this regard. Beijing’s plans were widely rejected by western leaders. Asked about China’s plan on Friday, Sanchez said he welcomed Beijing’s complete and total rejection of the threat and use of nuclear weapons in the conflict and its support for territorial integrity. I would like to commend the effort that the Chinese government has made to position itself on these two issues, he added. According to a reading reported by China’s state broadcaster CCTV, Xi used the meeting to call for an end to a Cold War mentality and extreme sanctions pressure on Russia. We hope all parties concerned will build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation, Xi said as quoted by CCTV. The visit comes as Spain prepares to take over the rotating EU presidency in July and ahead of general elections due by the end of the year. In this context, Sanchez made a point of presenting himself, as well as Spain, as a faithful ally of NATO and an important player on the world stage. It also comes a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an audience in Brussels that Europe needed to have a clear picture of the risks when it comes to EU-China relations. Von der Leyen is due to travel to Beijing next week with French President Emmanuel Macron. Reuters and AFP contributed to this report

