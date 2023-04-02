Donald Trump’s indictment could further harm the Trump Organization, experts say





The indictment of Donald Trump by a New York grand jury less than four months after the Trump Organization was found guilty of 17 counts of criminal tax evasion is another cloud over the real estate company, which according to the legal experts, may find it difficult to secure financing and close deals.

Trump, perhaps more than any politician in US history, has relied on his wealth and fame to qualify for the nation’s highest office. While that likely tarnished his company’s reputation in the heady aftermath of his 2016 victory, Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and his worsening legal troubles since quitting his duties risk tarnishing the once-golden brand of the Trump Organization.

Although it was Trump who faces charges, his company also played a role in the case that sparked the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In 2017, Trump Organization leaders repaid former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment he made to adult star Stormy Daniels, allegedly in return for her keeping quiet about a sexual relationship with the former president before the 2016 elections.

“They are doomed, I think. Who would want to do business with this organization or with Trump?” said Bennett Gershman, a Pace University law professor and former New York State Anti-Corruption Bureau prosecutor.

Trump Organization companies rely on the funding to build resorts, hotels, golf clubs and residences. In Gershman’s view, the Trump Organization’s criminal conviction last year made the company “toxic” to many potential lenders and business partners. Although the indictment of its former CEO does not directly add to these legal problems, it can still tarnish the company’s reputation.

“The company is already toxic. Now when the head of this company, the head of this company, is impeached, it doesn’t help the image of the company,” Gershman said. “It seems to me that they have already taken this big hit, there are already problems, and now Trump is making it worse.”

Legal expert weighs in on Trump indictment 03:41

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Republicans in Congress have mounted a full-throated defense of the former president, deriding the indictment as a politically motivated blockbuster.

“These are political figures fighting the leading political candidate,” Trump attorney Alina Habba told WABC News Radio on Thursday. “These are all people trying to find a reason to once again remove Donald Trump as the future president of this country.”

Of course, the subject of an indictment, like anyone charged with a crime, is presumed innocent. However, “the fact that we know, legally, that this is just an accusation, not evidence – that doesn’t matter here,” Gershman said. “An indictment is the perception of wrongdoing, and the perception of wrongdoing by the head of a company worries people.”

Randy Zelin, a criminal defense attorney and professor at Cornell Law School, said the biggest legal threat to the Trump Organization is the civil lawsuit filed in September by the New York Attorney General, which seeks to bar the company to conduct dong business in the state.

This lawsuit “would really be a final nail in the coffin,” Zelin said. “People are going to start, if they haven’t already, to distance themselves.”

The New York case, due to go to trial in October, accuses the Trump Organization, along with Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, of years-long efforts to commit fraud by inflating the value properties. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the alleged fraud added “billions” to the value of Trump’s properties.

Both the company and the Trumps have denied the allegations.

Trump’s indictment comes as former president faces other major investigations 06:35

It’s hard to say what financial impact, if any, his legal troubles may have had on the Trump Organization. As a private company, it is not required to publicly disclose its finances, and if it runs into trouble with US lenders, it could draw money overseas.

The Daily Beast reported that after Deutsche Bank, a longtime lender to Trump, dropped him as a client in 2021, the Trump Organization secured a loan from Axon Bank, an online-only lender. A $4 billion deal the Trump Organization reached last year with Dar Al Arkan, a Saudi property developer, appears to be continuing, with the developer opening part of the project for sale this month.

And, as The New York Times reported last year, the Trump Organization may not be looking for new deals. “Rather than tackling new projects in recent years, the company has largely focused on its existing properties,” the Times said.

With reporting by Graham Kates and Aimee Picchi.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-organization-donald-trumps-indictment-business-impact/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related