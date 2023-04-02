Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi meets the U-20 National Team at GBK Stadium





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by the General President of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) Erick Thohir met the players of the Indonesian national team U-20 (Timnas), Saturday (01/04/2023), at the Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), Jakarta. The president, who was seen wearing a red and white sports jacket, arrived at GBK Stadium around 4:35 p.m. WIB. Seen accompanying PSSI Ketum Chairman Erick Thohir, PSSI Deputy Chairman General I Zainudin Amali and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The next head of state has resigned from royal box and entered the arena at the GBK soccer field. The president appeared to talk to national team coach Shin Tae Yong first. Afterwards, the U-20 national team players also joined and discussed with President Joko Widodo. After chatting and taking photos with the U-20 national team, the president also met and gave instructions to the U-22 national team players who were training on the same ground. In his press statement, President Jokowi said that his arrival at GBK Stadium was to encourage the players of the U-20 national team who had not participated in the U-20 World Cup, Indonesia did not. being the host of this prestigious event. “Today afternoon, I was present in Gelora Bung Karno to encourage the U-20 team so that they do not end up in disappointment and sadness,” the president said after meeting the team. National U-20. The president felt that the servants of the U-20 national team are still young and have the opportunity to participate in various future competitions. “You can play SEA Games later, you can play Asian Games, you can always play [Piala] AFF, can still play in the 2024 Olympics, I think there is still a long way to go. So I told them not to lose hope,” he said. The President also encouraged PSSI to build a strong and competitive football team. “In the future, we want to have a team that has been built from the start continuously, continuously, so that we can get a really ready national team,” he said. Earlier, President Jokowi received a letter from the International Football Federation (FIFA) regarding the decision to cancel the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. The letter was delivered by PSSI Ketum Erick Thohir during a meeting with the President at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday (01/04/2023). In this respect, the President indicated that he had given two instructions to the Ketum PSSI. Firstly, to prepare a roadmap for the transformation of Indonesian football to submit to FIFA immediately and secondly, to continue to communicate with FIFA so that Indonesia does not face sanctions. “During these months, I hope that the General President of the PSSI, Mr. Erick Thohir, can again fly to FIFA, in Zurich, to convey what I said earlier,” he said. he concluded. (IDF/UN)

