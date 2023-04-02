Donald Trump will surrender to New York prosecutors on Tuesday





Donald Trump will turn himself in to New York prosecutors on Tuesday rather than be handcuffed, as the former president braces for criminal charges that rocked American politics ahead of the 2024 election.

Joe Tacopina, Trump’s defense attorney, said on Friday he expected the charges, the first criminal indictment in the history of a former US president, to involve payments to buy silence of the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

He added that Trump would travel to court from his Florida estate for the arraignment scheduled for Tuesday.

He’s not going to hole up at Mar-a-Lago, Tacopina told US TV. The president will not be handcuffed.

Trump’s potential court appearance is expected to shape the 2024 campaign, as will his reaction to the charges and other possible lawsuits. A federal investigation is looking into his handling of classified documents and his possible responsibility in the January 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill, while another investigation is ongoing in Georgia.

The former president promised that his efforts for a second term would not be interrupted by criminal proceedings. The pending charges do not technically prevent him from running for higher positions.

The Trump campaign said it raised more than $4 million within 24 hours of the indictment.

On his own Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump railed against the witch-hunt case, adding that his allegedly assigned judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, HATES ME.

In an apparent reference to the novelty of the legal arguments he expects to face, he said such a case had NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE.

Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday night they were coordinating Trump’s surrender with his legal team, after a grand jury voted behind closed doors to indict him.

Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney who has testified before the grand jury in recent weeks, claimed he was ordered to pay Daniels $130,000 to cover up an alleged affair.

Tacopina argued that the payments, made ahead of the 2016 election, were completely legal.

The payments were the subject of a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, which investigated whether the transactions had been falsely recorded as legal fees by the Trump campaign, and whether it was a violation of campaign finance laws.

Speaking on NBC News, Tacopina said the recordings in question were purely internal. No one else was counting on them, no one else should be counting on them…there’s no crime, there’s not even a bad deed, he said. I am very concerned about the rule of law in this country.

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden repeatedly declined to answer questions about his predecessor, telling reporters: I’m not going to talk about Trump’s indictment.

Biden has yet to officially declare that he will seek re-election. But the Democratic president is widely expected to pursue a second term, paving the way for a possible rematch with Trump.

Critics and allies of former presidents agree the accusations could fuel his primary campaign and energize his most loyal supporters. But his legal setbacks could hurt his chances in the general election. A Quinnipiac poll on Wednesday found that 57% of Americans said criminal charges should disqualify him from running for president.

Trump was the first national Republican to enter the 2024 race and opinion polls consistently show he remains the preferred candidate among the Republican base who will select the party nominee.

His potential Republican rivals were quick to come to his defense after the indictment. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying he was extending the law to target a political opponent.

Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president who fell out with him over the 2021 Capitol attack, called the indictment outrageous, telling CNN: It seems, for millions of Americans, let it be just a political prosecution.

