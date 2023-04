prepare for war

China’s top official gave four speeches expressing his country’s military preparedness.

Members of the Chinese militaryLiu Xiao/dpa

Chinese leader Xi Jinping says he is preparing for war. Like the portal Foreign Affairs reported, Xi addressed the issue of war preparedness in four separate speeches, urging his generals to dare to fight in an emergency. At the annual session of China’s parliament and its top political advisory body, the Chinese leader also said that China’s defense budget would be increased by 7.2 percent. China’s defense budget has doubled over the past decade. China: National Defense Mobilization Bureau Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang also announced a 1.550 billion yuan (about $224.8 billion) military budget for 2023 during the meetings. However, according to the report, Western experts believe China has long reported lower defense spending than it actually is. In recent months, Beijing has also unveiled new military readiness laws and air-raid shelters in cities across the Taiwan Strait. Likewise, decrees for new National Defense Mobilization Offices were issued. Thinking of strengthening the army, we will advance victorious An essay provides further clues, according to the authors of Foreign Affairs. The essay referred to was published under the title Edited by Xi Jinping. According to the report, he said: If we think of strengthening the army, we will advance victoriously. The essay appears apparently under the name of Jun Zheng, namesake of the military government. Potential threats: US prepares for war in space Late last year, the Chinese government also informed the public of a new law that should make it easier for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to activate reservists and institutionalize a replenishment system. combat troops in the event of war. Specialists | speculate that this could mean Xi learned lessons for military mobilization from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s failures in Ukraine. Wartime Emergency Hospital in China Another indication of Beijing’s war preparations, according to the report, is the passing of a resolution adjusting the application of specific provisions of Chinese criminal procedural law to the military during wartime. The Foreign Affairs authors write that the move could be used, among other things, by the PLA to claim jurisdiction over potentially occupied territory like Taiwan. Additionally, at least one emergency hospital has been set up for wartime, according to Chinese state media. Foreign Affairs reports in detail on the Chinese leader’s four speeches. In it, Xi paints a dark geopolitical scene in which, among other things, he calls on private companies to submit to China’s military and strategic goals. In his first speech, Xi also attacked the United States directly, deviating from his usual practice of only naming Washington as an adversary in historical contexts. Western countries led by the United States have carried out all-sided containment, encirclement and suppression against us, which has posed unprecedented challenges to our country’s development, Xi said. Do you have any comments? Write U.S! briefe@berliner-zeitung.de

