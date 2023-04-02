Content of President Joko Widodo’s Conversation with Shin Tae-yong





BolaSkor.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), came directly to meet the Indonesian U-20 national team after the revocation of Indonesia’s status as host of the U-20 World Cup 2023. President Jokowi came when Garuda Muda Squad was training at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta on Saturday (1/4) afternoon WIB. President Jokowi came accompanied by the President of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, and the Vice President of the PSSI, Zainudin Amali and Ratu Tisha Destria. Also present were the members of the executive committee of PSSI (Exco) who are also the managers of the Indonesian national team, Endri Erawan and Sumardji. Read also : Cheering on Indonesian U-20 national team players, President Jokowi: there’s still a long way to go Indonesia U-20 national team officially disbanded Shin Tae-yong Upon his arrival, President Jokowi had the opportunity to speak with the coach of the Indonesian U-20 national team, Shin Tae-yong. What is the content of the conversation? “Earlier Shin Tae-yong said that indeed there are elements which need to be improved, in particular on the physical side (players), but there is an improvement in terms of skills”, explained president Jokowi. “Shin said the players are very ready to compete,” he continued. Shin Tae-yong confirmed President Jokowi’s statement. “Mr. President said earlier that he always watches the national team games and sees that the national team is in good development, but it’s a shame because the U-20 World Cup cannot take place. “, did he declare. FIFA has decided to cancel the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. Not explained in detail the reasons for the decision. However, PSSI President Erick Thohir claimed that FIFA revoked the hosting status of the U-20 World Cup 2023 in Indonesia due to intervention and security factors. It was allegedly a rejection from the Israel U-20 national team. Various groups ranging from political parties (political parties), community organizations (organizations) to regional leaders such as Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster rejected the arrival of Israel who qualified for the U-20 2023 World Cup as finalist European U-19 Cup 2022.

