Report: Donald Trump was basically one step away from throwing a party without impeachment





One of the funniest subplots on The Donald Trump Indictment Show, which focuses on the silent payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, involves the multiple reports that after predicting to his followers that he would be arrested on March 21, the ex-president and his allies came to believe he was in the clear.

Trump, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, had become cautiously optimistic in recent days after advisers advised him that a possible indictment by a Manhattan grand jury would not happen for some time, if at all. The former president, the outlet noted, was apparently so indifferent to the prospect of being indicted that he even started joking about the golden handcuffs, which is probably not something one does. if there is believed to be a legitimate possibility that they will be charged, convicted and sentenced. to time spent in prison. It was a surprise to everyone, David Urban, a longtime Trump adviser, told the Post, who noted that some of his lawyers were getting ready to take a few days off. Following the indictment, The New York Times also reported that Trump and his aides were caught off guard by the moment, believing any grand jury action was still weeks away and might not happen. at all. The newspaper noted that Trump had recently told almost everyone that he was in good spirits and that he believed the case against him by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, had fallen apart.

Of course, the biggest indication that Trump actually believed he had overtaken Bragg? His appearance at Truth Social on Wednesday to write: I GOT SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, AND MAYB EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE. GRAND JURY SAYS WAIT, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP MOST GRAND JURY ARE MARKED AS BEING, WE WILL NOT VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST A LARGE NUMBER OF LEGAL RESEARCHERS SAYING ALL THAT THERE IS NO CASE HERE. Of course, this could have been a brazen attempt to sway the jurors through flattery but, in retrospect, it sounds a lot like the words of a man who was extremely confident that he was not going to be charged. What respect! The grand jury system as a whole! The grand jury says, wait! Do you think he still stands by those statements? If there was a time for ROTFLMAO internetism, it would be now.

In related news, according to the Times, Trump was less focused on the legal ramifications of Thursday’s indictment than on the political implications. his chances of returning to the White House. An adviser told the Post that the ex-president and current presidential candidate plans to milk [the indictment] for all its political value. And although Trump has reportedly collected millions since he first claimed he had been arrested earlier this month, it doesn’t seem like people are reacting exactly as he had hoped.

By mail :

The causeway leading to Mar-a-Lago has long been a gathering place for Trump supporters, especially during his presidency, when they regularly gathered to cheer on his motorcade. But as the sun set along the causeway on Thursday, more people were fishing for sand perch and croaker than had shown up to support the former president. Shortly before 8 p.m., only half a dozen Trump supporters had gathered in their usual places.

Meanwhile, according to the Times, on Thursday, a large group of former Trump Organization employees were quietly applauding the latest developments via text message.

