Spanish PM urges Chinese Xi to speak with Ukrainian Zelensky | Russo-Ukrainian War

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk to Ukrainian leaders and learn firsthand about Kiev’s peace formula to help end the Russian invasion.

Sanchez said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday that he had informed Xi, who visited Moscow on March 20-21, that Spain supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposals. These include a demand to restore Ukrainian territory to the status quo before Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

I believe this is a plan that lays the foundations for a lasting peace in Ukraine and is fully in line with the UN Charter and its principles, which have been violated by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin with his invasion, he says.

I conveyed our concern about the illegal invasion of Ukraine, Sanchez said, adding that he encouraged Xi to speak to President Zelensky to learn first-hand about Kiev’s peace plan.

Last month, Beijing presented its own 12-point position paper on a political solution to the war in Ukraine, which included a comprehensive ceasefire in the conflict.

However, the newspaper also raised eyebrows among some EU officials in China for not saying the aggressor in the dispute was Russia.

Sanchez praised two aspects of China’s position paper on Thursday, its complete and adamant rejection of not just the use but even the threat of using nuclear weapons and its respect for territorial integrity.

Sanchez declined to say what Xi said on the matter.

Russia has said Ukraine must come to terms with its loss of Crimea and four other regions in the south and east of the country.

According to a reading of the meeting by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi called for an end to the Cold War mentality and extreme sanctions pressure, although he did not name Russia.

We hope all parties concerned will build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation, Xi said as quoted by CCTV.

Later on Friday, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that China could not mediate in the war in Ukraine because it leaned too much towards Russia, but that it could play the role of facilitator. to reach a peace agreement with Moscow.

China does not distinguish between the aggressor and the victim of aggression, Borrell told a panel in Madrid, the Spanish capital. China does not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

But China should use its influence over Russia to push for peace in Ukraine, he added, echoing Sanchez’s comments.

Spain, a NATO member whose foreign and security policy is closely aligned with that of the United States, is a staunch ally of Ukraine. In July, he assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which brings together the blocks of 27 national governments.

Sanchez also accused Putin of seeking to weaken the EU’s multilateral project for peace and well-being.

The Spanish Prime Minister said he agreed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyens that EU-China relations were complex and stressed the need for reciprocity and fair conditions of competition between them.

The lack of any formal engagement between Xi and Zelenskyy since the start of the war has worried European leaders, not least because it contrasts with signs of close personal ties between Xi and Putin, such as when the two leaders greeted each other as dear friends in their dearest life. recent encounter.

Von der Leyen, who said in a speech on Thursday that China was becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad, is due to travel to Beijing herself next week alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.