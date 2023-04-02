Politics
Spanish PM urges Chinese Xi to speak with Ukrainian Zelensky | Russo-Ukrainian War
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praises parts of China’s 12-point proposal to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk to Ukrainian leaders and learn firsthand about Kiev’s peace formula to help end the Russian invasion.
Sanchez said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday that he had informed Xi, who visited Moscow on March 20-21, that Spain supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposals. These include a demand to restore Ukrainian territory to the status quo before Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
I believe this is a plan that lays the foundations for a lasting peace in Ukraine and is fully in line with the UN Charter and its principles, which have been violated by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin with his invasion, he says.
I conveyed our concern about the illegal invasion of Ukraine, Sanchez said, adding that he encouraged Xi to speak to President Zelensky to learn first-hand about Kiev’s peace plan.
Last month, Beijing presented its own 12-point position paper on a political solution to the war in Ukraine, which included a comprehensive ceasefire in the conflict.
However, the newspaper also raised eyebrows among some EU officials in China for not saying the aggressor in the dispute was Russia.
Sanchez praised two aspects of China’s position paper on Thursday, its complete and adamant rejection of not just the use but even the threat of using nuclear weapons and its respect for territorial integrity.
Sanchez declined to say what Xi said on the matter.
Russia has said Ukraine must come to terms with its loss of Crimea and four other regions in the south and east of the country.
According to a reading of the meeting by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi called for an end to the Cold War mentality and extreme sanctions pressure, although he did not name Russia.
We hope all parties concerned will build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation, Xi said as quoted by CCTV.
Later on Friday, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that China could not mediate in the war in Ukraine because it leaned too much towards Russia, but that it could play the role of facilitator. to reach a peace agreement with Moscow.
China does not distinguish between the aggressor and the victim of aggression, Borrell told a panel in Madrid, the Spanish capital. China does not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
But China should use its influence over Russia to push for peace in Ukraine, he added, echoing Sanchez’s comments.
Spain, a NATO member whose foreign and security policy is closely aligned with that of the United States, is a staunch ally of Ukraine. In July, he assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which brings together the blocks of 27 national governments.
Sanchez also accused Putin of seeking to weaken the EU’s multilateral project for peace and well-being.
The Spanish Prime Minister said he agreed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyens that EU-China relations were complex and stressed the need for reciprocity and fair conditions of competition between them.
The lack of any formal engagement between Xi and Zelenskyy since the start of the war has worried European leaders, not least because it contrasts with signs of close personal ties between Xi and Putin, such as when the two leaders greeted each other as dear friends in their dearest life. recent encounter.
Von der Leyen, who said in a speech on Thursday that China was becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad, is due to travel to Beijing herself next week alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/31/spanish-pm-urges-chinas-xi-to-speak-with-ukraines-zelenskyy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- President consoles U-20 players after World Cup dream destroyed
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai has promised an upgrade to the bard AI chatbot soon.
- Anthony Joshua: why I cried after last fight
- A non-invasive, inexpensive way to track human aging — ScienceDaily
- President Xi Jinping says he is preparing China for war
- Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels Hush Money Affair Timeline
- James Gunn’s Superman Actor Search: Preparing for the Audition List
- Women’s Tennis Tops FDU-Florham – Kean University
- Beverly Hills Courier – GLAUDI in the gardens — Beverly Hills Courier
- Oklahoma actor inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame | KSNF/KODE
- Exclusive: Google says Microsoft’s cloud practices are anti-competitive
- A Yellowstone actor helps brighten a gloomy day in eastern Palestine