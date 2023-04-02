Jokowi and Shin discuss U-20 football team’s progress and future plans





Thus, they should not dwell in disappointment and sadness. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and national football team coach Shin Tae-yong discussed on Saturday the progress of U-20 national team players and future plans to develop their talent . “Coach Shin Tae-yong said there are a number of (players’) weaknesses that need to be improved, especially in physical appearance and a bit (improvement is needed) in is about skills,” he said after meeting the players. at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium here on Saturday. However, there have been big improvements in player abilities, he noted. Therefore, Coach Shin said the players are ready to compete. After talking with the coach, the president met with the U-20 national team to motivate them not to be discouraged, although their participation in the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) U-20 World Cup 2023 has been cancelled. “So they should not dwell in disappointment and sadness,” he remarked. He told the young athletes that they still have a long career ahead of them as they still have opportunities to compete in several other tournaments. The national team became ineligible to participate in the World Cup after FIFA revoked Indonesia’s hosting rights for the tournament, thus voiding the team’s automatic qualification for the tournament. The team also failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 U-20 Asian Cup, ending their chances of participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup via the usual qualification route. FIFA revoked Indonesia’s hosting rights citing the “current situation” in the country. Previously, a number of regional leaders, political parties and community organizations had protested against the Israeli national team’s participation in the World Cup. President Widodo instructed the President of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), Erick Thohir, to continue his discussions with FIFA officials so that Indonesia will not be sanctioned following the revocation of its hosting rights. Widodo also asked Thohir to quickly complete the national football transformation plan and forward it to FIFA to show the government’s serious commitment to improving Indonesian football. Related News: Erick Thohir pledges to work hard to avoid FIFA sanctions

