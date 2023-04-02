Donald Trump has just been charged. What happens next?





NEW YORK (AP) Every day, hundreds of people are taken into police custody in New York. Former President Donald Trump is expected to become one of them as early as next week.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense attorneys said Thursday, after an investigation into payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence allegations of extramarital sex. The indictment itself remains sealed for now in the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president.

Trump, a Republican who attacked the case Thursday amid a Democratic prosecutor’s political persecution of a completely innocent person, is expected to turn himself in to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person said details of a surrender were still being worked out.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it contacted Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender and arraignment.

For any New York defendant, poor or powerful, facing criminal charges means being fingerprinted and photographed, answering basic questions such as name and date of birth, and being arraigned. In total, defendants are usually detained for at least several hours.

There may be differences in where the different stages occur, how long they take, if the handcuffs come out, and other details. It all depends on the seriousness of the case and the decision of the defendants to surrender.

But there is no playbook for booking an ex-president with US Secret Service protection. Officers are tasked with protecting former presidents unless and until they say they don’t need it. Trump kept his contact information, so officers should be with him at all times.

That would be a unique outlier, said defense attorney and former Manhattan prosecutor Jeremy Saland.

If Trump does surrender, expect a carefully choreographed and relatively quick process and release without bail (as is common in New York) and with an emphasis on safety. A former president is not likely to be paraded handcuffed on a sidewalk or in a crowded courthouse hallway, Saland predicts.

It’s a public forum, but security is also paramount, he notes.

If the accused are informed of an indictment or an impending arrest, they often arrange to surrender. This can make the process easier and strengthen the case for bail by showing that they are not shirking the case.

For example, when former Trump corporate finance chief Allen Weisselberg was indicted in Manhattan for tax evasion in 2021, he was able to get to a side door of the courthouse before regular business hours.

The goal was to reduce the likelihood of the surrender becoming a media frenzy, his lawyers wrote in a later court filing.

Weisselberg arrived around 6:15 a.m. and was taken to what his lawyers described as a waiting room for the reservation, a possible release interview and other procedures. To pass the time, he had brought a book Chicken Soup for the Baseball Fan’s Soul and his attorneys provided him with a snack, face mask, breath mints and other items, according to the filing.

Weisselberg was arrested and released about eight hours later, after entering a courtroom in front of a phalanx of news cameras in the hallway. (Weisselberg eventually pleaded guilty to dodging taxes on employee benefits, including a free apartment and tuition for his grandchildren.)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, meanwhile, surrendered to a Manhattan police station in 2018 to face rape and criminal sex act charges. He was briefly in a cell at a police station, leafing through a biography of famed director Elia Kazan, before being led away in handcuffs and taken to court as reporters on the sidewalk and other suspects looked on in a reservation area from the courthouse, where some shouted, Hey, Harvey!

About three hours after his surrender, Weinstein was arraigned and released on electronic monitoring and $1 million bond. (Weinstein was eventually convicted; his appeal is now in New York’s highest court. He was also convicted on similar charges in Los Angeles.)

But even a planned arrest is still an arrest. Defendants must give up cellphones and certain other personal items to keep them (and, in some cases, potential evidence), and lawyers are generally not allowed to accompany their clients through the process. Lawyers often advise to travel light and stay mum.

Make no statement. Because you think you’re helping your situation, but they may just use your statements against you because you’re caught in the moment, you get nervous, says Gianni Karmily, a defense attorney who practices in New York and Long Island.

Many arrests in New York are unplanned. It can be a very different experience for even the most important defendants.

When a hotel housekeeper accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn, then head of the International Monetary Fund and potential French presidential candidate, of sexually assaulting her in 2011, he was removed from a plane at Kennedy Airport .

Strauss-Kahn, who said his meeting with the woman was consensual, spent about 36 hours being questioned, arrested, undergoing various tests and waiting in places such as a courthouse holding a bullpen before being be arrested and imprisoned without bail. After several days in the infamous Rikers Island prison, Strauss-Kahn was released on $1 million bail, under house arrest with armed guards.

Manhattan prosecutors eventually dropped the criminal case against Strauss-Kahn, who later settled a civil suit brought by his accuser.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak in New York and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

