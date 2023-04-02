Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels Hush Money Affair Timeline





March 30 (Reuters) – Donald Trump has been indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office following an investigation related to silent payments to a porn star who said he had sex with him, said a police source, becoming the first former American. president to face criminal charges.

Below is a timeline of events leading up to the charges:

JANUARY 2018

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to stop her from discussing a sexual relationship she said she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has always denied having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

FEBRUARY 2018

Michael Cohen, a former private attorney and Trump fixer, says he paid Daniels with his own money and was not directed by the company or Trump’s campaign to make the payment. He said Trump never refunded the payment to him.

Cohen would later contradict both affidavits, stating that Trump in fact ordered him to make the payment and refunded it.

FEBRUARY 2018

The New Yorker magazine reports that Trump had an affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal from 2006 to 2007. The magazine said American Media Inc, publisher of the tabloid National Enquirer, paid McDougal $150,000 shortly after Trump became the Republican presidential nominee in 2016 for an exclusive. rights to its history.

The National Enquirer never published the story.

APRIL 2018

Trump, when asked by reporters if he was aware of the payment to Daniels, replied “No”. When asked why Cohen made the payment, Trump replied, “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.”

MAY 2018 In an ethics disclosure, Trump acknowledges having reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 paid for Daniels.

JULY 2018

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s personal attorneys at the time, said Cohen recorded a conversation with Trump two months before the 2016 election in which the two discussed a potential payment to McDougal. Trump denies wrongdoing and calls Cohen’s tape “possibly illegal.”

AUGUST 2018

Cohen pleads guilty to criminal charges in Manhattan federal court, including campaign finance violations for silent money payments. He testified that Trump ordered him to make the payments “for the primary purpose of influencing the election.”

In their indictment against Cohen, prosecutors allege that a candidate for federal office called “Individual-1” arranged the payments. Trump has not been charged with a crime. Geoffrey Berman, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor at the time, later confirmed that Trump was Individual-1.

DECEMBER 2018

Trump, on Twitter, calls the silent payments “a mere private transaction.” In an interview with Reuters, he said the payment to Daniels “was not a campaign contribution” and “there was no violation based on what we did.”

AUGUST 2019

Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney at the time, issues a subpoena to the Trump Organization – Trump’s family real estate company – to record the silent money payments.

JULY 2021

Vance’s office indicts the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer for tax evasion. Trump himself is not charged with a crime and the indictment contains no reference to silent money payments.

FEBRUARY 2022

Two of the top prosecutors leading the Trump business practices probe are resigning. One of the prosecutors, Mark Pomerantz, later said his resignation came after Alvin Bragg – who replaced Vance as district attorney – told him he had doubts about prosecuting a case against Trump.

Bragg’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

DECEMBER 2022

The Trump Organization is found guilty of tax evasion following a trial in a New York state court in Manhattan.

JANUARY 2023

Bragg’s office begins presenting evidence about Trump’s alleged role in the 2016 silent payments to a grand jury.

MARCH 2023

Manhattan prosecutors are inviting Trump to testify before the grand jury, which legal experts say is a sign that an indictment may soon be forthcoming. Cohen testifies before the grand jury.

MARCH 18, 2023

Trump says on his social media platform Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and calls on his supporters to protest. A Trump spokesperson said the former president had not been informed of any arrests.

MARCH 23, 2023

Bragg’s office said Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested and told Republican congressmen seeking communications, documents and testimony about the investigation that they were interfering with an ongoing investigation. .

MARCH 24, 2023

Trump warns of potential “death and destruction” if charged with a crime.

MARCH 30, 2023

A law enforcement source and US media say Trump is charged.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/trumps-alleged-hush-money-payments-path-criminal-charges-2023-03-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related