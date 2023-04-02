President Xi Jinping says he is preparing China for war





A heartbreaking proclamation was clearly made at the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament and before the senior political advisory council. Specifically, President Xi Jinping told his constituents that he was preparing China for war. Specifically, stating the need for preparation for war in several points. In four different speeches, Xi expressed the potential for war, even urging his generals to dare to fight, according to Foreign Affairs. Conversely, these statements came amid various efforts to increase the defense of nations. JUST IN: Xi Jinping says he is preparing China for war. Notes (@Notes) March 30, 2023 Chinese president makes terrifying statement The growing potential for conflict by the Chinese nation has become a near reality following developments this month. Specifically, President Xi Jinping said he was preparing China for war at an annual meeting this month. The proclamation comes amid a 7.2% increase in the nations defense budget, coinciding with its doubling over the past decade. Furthermore, the statement is part of China’s clear plans to ease dependence on foreign grain imports. Source: Reuters Conversely, in recent months Beijing has made new military-focused efforts. Specifically, the integration of military readiness laws, new air-raid shelters in cities near Taiwan and national defense mobilization offices across the country, the Foreign Ministry reports. There is no certain declaration of war from the country, but these developments should not go unnoticed. Nevertheless, although military conflict is not an imminent reality, a change of perspective inside the country is inevitable. Xi’s proclamation of his country’s readiness should be watched with haste and concern. The news comes just days after China orchestrated the first-ever energy trade settled in yuan. Moreover, alongside his growing business alliance, he has clearly set the stage for less reliance on the US dollar. Thus, paving the way for the growing importance of the Chinese yuan.

