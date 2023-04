Celebrities react to the indictment of former reality TV host Donald Trump

Donald TrumpCredit: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Earlier today, the legal world was rocked by a seismic shift setting a precedent that could raise the bar for future court cases, potentially reshaping the entire world we live in: Gwyneth Paltrow was officially declared to have not ski in that old man that time. But also, for the first time ever, a former US president (and reality TV host) has been charged with criminal charges, with Donald Trump formally accused of falsifying business documents to allegedly conceal cash payments to the star. film adult Stormy Daniels.

The mixture of schadenfreude, horror and vague shame that the previous sentence launched in us was also triggered in people far more famous than us, as Hollywood celebrities flooded social media to record their reactions to the news. Many are happy: Kathy Griffin, who faced heavy criticism for years for holding up a fake version of Trump’s severed head in a photo, tweeted that it’s finally happened, while Michael Moore expressed a similar sentiment with a simple Finally! (The Something. immediately after points out that this is probably going to be more important emotionally, for most of us, than legally, in the end.)

Meanwhile, George Takei expressed his hope for 2023 to be a year of accountability (while throwing a happy arraignment day to his fans), and Top Chefs Padma Lakshmi posted GIFs of children dancing with joy. Stephen King has played the law and order card, pushing back against the idea that Trump is indicted for anything other than…most likely falsifying business records to cover up an affair. Alyssa Milano was a little depressing, reminding people that it’s not great that the US presidency has come to this in the first place, even though she acknowledged the general point that no one is above the law.

Kudos to the Daily Show for pulling out some of the quickest and hardest hits, in terms of jokes, about the indictment, which was handed down by a Manhattan grand jury earlier today.

