Politics
Released from prison, Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Narendra Modi a “dictator” and Bhagwant Mann “dizzy”
Chandīgarh: Former Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tore apart the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Union Government and Punjab respectively in his first-ever public appearance on Saturday April 1, after having spent almost a year in prison in 35 years. -old case of road rage.
He said democracy in India was shackled by a “dictator” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This message is also for my younger brother and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann,” he added.
Without referring to extremist Sikh fugitive Amritpal Singh, Sidhu claimed that a plot was underway to impose presidential rule in Punjab.
This, he said, is a model that the Modi government has followed in all minority-ruled states. Where Hindutva does not work, a fictional law and order issue is fabricated by non-state actors to polarize voters. Then a police action is launched demanding that peace be restored, Sidhu said.
He said a “terror-like” situation had been created in Punjab for those with vested interests, but the people of Punjab would not let that happen.
I say to both Modi and Mann that if you weaken Punjab, you will suffer the consequences yourself. No government can stand on its own after weakening Punjab, Sidhu said in his aggressively styled statement.
Debate and dissent,” he said, “are the essence of democracy. But they are crushed.
Referring to Modi and BJP’s’Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas‘ (which means ‘with all, development for all’), he questioned whether the country’s poor had been empowered under the BJP’s rule.
Alleging that in Modis India, democracy has become the slave of a few industrialists and that constitutionally run institutions listen to a handful of power-holders, Sidhu said that if there was a person who was fighting this dictatorship, it was Rahul Gandhi.
“It is time to empower him to fight more firmly against these vicious powers,” he said.
Referring to Gandhi’s disqualification from parliament, he said attempts were being made to trample Gandhi’s voice by abusing public institutions. But his voice now resonates all over America and Germany, he added.
“Whenever a dictatorship has come, a revolution has also come and today I say the name of the revolution is Rahul Gandhi,” he also said.
Returning to the subject of Punjab, he criticized the AAP government and asked what it had achieved in the past year. Bhagwant Mann sold “false dreams” to Punjabis to seize power, he said.
You (Mann) made people stupid. You have been reduced to a spineless CM, Sidhu said, adding that while the AAP government gave free electricity, it incurred a debt of Rs 30,000 crore for it.
Who will ultimately pay this loan? The people of Punjab, said Sidhu.
Referring to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s pre-election statement, Sidhu said Kejriwal claimed that the state would earn Rs 20,000 crore from sand mining and Rs 30,000 crore from other sources like alcohol to fund their grants. Where is that money now? He asked.
Sidhu also accused Mann of being a paper-only CM.
He said that the development of Punjab had stalled, law and order was in a sorry state and the state had come under the control of the Centre’s paramilitary forces, all thanks to the Mann government.
Optimistic workers
The mood was upbeat outside the prison premises as a large number of congressional staffers, including senior party leaders, gathered to welcome him at 10 a.m. On Twitter, Sidhu’s handful had spoken of a noon exit but it was after 6 p.m. that he was able to exit.
Sidhu claimed it was a plot by the Mann government to make him wait for hours so that the media as well as Congress workers would leave the premises.
As soon as Sidhu walked out, dozens of his supporters cheered.
After addressing the media, he traveled with his followers directly to Gurdwara Dukh Nirwaran Sahib and then to his paternal home in Patiala.
Sidhu spent his early years in this city before moving to Amritsar after joining politics in 2003.
He represented Amritsar in parliament three times before entering the Punjab Assembly through the Assembly constituency of Amritsar (East) in the 2017 assembly elections, which he lost in the ballots of the 2022 Assembly.
Gautam Seth, former Punjab Congress spokesman and close aide to Sidhu, told media outside the prison: You will soon see Sidhu saab play a leading role in the party. The Congress high command, including the Gandhi family, continue to have full confidence in his leadership and he will soon meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
There is a section of the party that has blamed the struggles between Sidhus and former chief minister Charanjit Channi as the main reason behind Congress’ defeat in Punjab last year.
Sidhu was removed as leader of the Punjab Congress after the election defeat and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him on the recommendation of his successor Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
But soon after, the Supreme Court sent Sidhu to a year in prison in a 35-year-old road rage case.
The crisis within the party did not stop there. Angered by the vacuum within the party, dozens of senior Congress leaders including Manpreet Badal, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi and Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP.
While Sidhus’ new role in the party is still unclear, his supporters believe he has the kind of personality and stature that can unite the party and rekindle its fortunes. Some say he could get a top position in the party’s central committee.
Senior Congressman Gurjit Singh Aujala, also an MP for Amritsar, told reporters outside Patiala jail that Sidhu had pan-national appeal.
“The person like the character of Sidhus is an asset not only to the party but also to Punjab. Punjab’s situation is for everyone… Sidhus’ entry at this stage will also give the party a boost ahead of Jalandhar’s by-election on May 10, Aujala said.
Other senior leaders who were there to welcome him were Pragat Singh, Arvind Sekri, Lal Singh, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Shamsher Singh Dullo and Navtej Singh Cheema.
Former Punjab CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was also present. He said that under the new rules, Sidhu should have been released a month ago.
However, many members of the current Congress leadership, including Raja Warring and opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa, failed to show up to meet Sidhu, signaling that part of the party is wary of Sidhu’s re-entry.
What about Punjab politics?
While the Congress is in the doldrums, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has yet to regain its mass base. Even though the BJP has grown in the state, it has yet to gain a foothold.
If Sidhu makes the right choices, he can pose a major challenge to the Mann-led AAP government, which is sure to face a lot of criticism, especially on law and order in the state.
Professor Harjeshwar Singh, a political observer and professor of history, saidThread that Sidhu has a long list of weaknesses. “Yet he is one of the handful of politicians in Punjab who are honest and not yet discredited,” he said.
