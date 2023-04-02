With a Holy Week indictment, Trump enters Jesus territory





Prepare for the Christian Nationalist MAGA crowd to link Donald Trump’s surrender to authorities in New York next Tuesday with Holy Week. Next Tuesday is Holy Tuesday, and the parallels will write themselves. Any Christian nationalist minister who fails to make the comparison should have their Venmo account suspended.

Trump is expected to attend and appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday after his indictment by a New York grand jury. With the indictment still sealed, the charges against the former president are yet to be made public. But the grand jury had heard evidence of silent payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Holy Week, which begins this Sunday, is the most important week of the year in the Christian calendar. Beginning with Palm Sunday, April 2, and ending with Holy Saturday, April 8, it follows the story of Christ’s Passion, his triumphal entry into Jerusalem at the Last Supper, his betrayal, his arrest, his crucifixion and his death. The resurrection of Christ follows at Easter, which this year falls on April 9.

Holy Tuesday is one of the least important days of Holy Week, but it still counts.

In the upside-down world of Christian nationalists at the heart of the MAGA subculture, Donald Trump, a fucking porn star, a Putin-loving psychopathic liar and a traitorous con man who is running for president again just to avoid jail, scam more dollars, wreak more havoc and seek more revenge on enemies is a Christ-like figure. Of course, they will see him as a martyr straight out of the Bible.

It would probably be better for Christian nationalists around the MAGA world if Trump goes next Friday, which is Good Friday, the day believers observe the crucifixion of Christ. Holy Tuesday is a midweek chore day of Holy Week, and biblical scholars have spent a millennium trying to piece together what they think Jesus was doing on that day. But the generally accepted version of what happened on Holy Tuesday will always fit neatly into the narrative of victimhood and justice that Christian nationalists have built around Trump.

After entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, as the joyful crowd threw palm fronds in front of his donkey to smooth his way, Jesus cleansed the Temple in Jerusalem on Holy Monday, overturning the tables of the moneychangers.

Holy Tuesday was a day of trial for Jesus. As he was entering the temple, according to the Gospel of Matthew, the chief priests and the elders of the people came to him while he was teaching, and said, By what authority do you do these things, and who has given this authority?

Jesus had a ready answer:

Have you ever read in the scriptures: The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; it was the Lords who did and it was marvelous in our eyes? Therefore I tell you, the kingdom of God will be taken from you and given to a people who produce its fruits. And whoever falls on this stone will be broken into pieces; and when he falls on someone, he will crush him.

When the chief priests and Pharisees heard his parables, they found he was talking about them. And though they sought to arrest him, they feared the crowds, because they held him to be a prophet.

The MAGA crowd has frequently compared Trump to Jesus, and now they’re starting to connect Trump’s latest legal troubles to Jesus Christ and the liturgical calendar.

In fact, the right-wing outrage that erupted after Trump’s indictment was revealed in New York on Thursday has already taken an apocalyptic turn, and the figures of the MAGA world are beginning to fulfill their biblical roles. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has become the symbol of MAGA in Congress, immediately vowed to travel to New York to support Trump; she seems to fill the role of Mary Magdalene, who washed Christ’s feet with her tears and then witnessed his crucifixion. Of course, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and star witness against him in the New York case, is cast by MAGA world as Judas. What could be better for Trump than having a MAGA minister outside the courthouse on Tuesday quoting Matthew?

The problem for Christian nationalists is that they may have to defend Trump at least four times. In addition to the New York case, Trump also faces two federal criminal investigations and another in Georgia.

If he is accused in all four cases, where in the Bible will Christian nationalists seek guidance?

