Snchez transfers ‘benefits’ of Zelenski’s peace plan to Xi Jinping





The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezdefended before his Chinese counterpart,Xi Jinpingthe position of the head of the Ukrainian government, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the EU to achieve peace. During their meeting held at the Great Hall of the People, as part of their official visit to ChinaSánchez transferred the “benefits” of this plan, which is to ensure a “just and lasting” peace based on respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This was reflected by the Chief Executive during a press conference after his meeting with the Chinese President. It also encouraged him to inquire about these postulates directly from Zelenski, since Xi Jinping metVladimir Poutine in Moscow a few days ago. “I encouraged him to have a conversation with Zelenski so that he knew his peace plan”, a plan that Spain and the EU support. Without wanting to reveal the position that Xi Jinping transmitted to him, since it “belongs” to the Chinese leader, Sánchez insisted on Spain’s position, which is “clear and resounding”: “I respect the Charter of the United Nationsrespect for sovereignty, and I reject and condemn the aggressor”. Likewise, he defended the European project against those who want to “weaken” it: “We have understood the message, we know what it wants [Putin] And we’re not going to accept it.” Regarding the Chinese peace plan, the president of the government acknowledged that there were “some important points” in the said document, such as the “total and resounding rejection of the use and the threat of use nuclear armamentand that of respect for territorial integrity, “something that Putin violates with his war”. Likewise, Sánchez summarized the agreements in the economic and commercial field concluded with the Chinese authorities at the end of his two-day official visit to the Asian giant. As part of the strengthening of rbilateral meetingshighlighted the resumption of the high-level dialogues established in 2008, the strengthening of the economic relationship and the expansion of the Spanish Embassy in Beijing with a financial adviser. “The sector expects that in 2025 some 50,000 tons of Spanish almonds could be exported to China, which would represent more than 40% of its production,” he explained as an example of the new relationships, in addition to boost tourism with the increase in the number of Chinese visitors to return to pre-pandemic levels.

