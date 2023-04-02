Trump indicted by New York grand jury, due to appear on Tuesday





A New York grand jury voted on Thursday to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with a silent $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, his lawyer told CNBC.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told NBC News that Trump is expected to go to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office early next week. Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, according to Susan Necheles, another Trump attorney. The former president is tentatively scheduled to appear before Judge Juan Merchan after 2:15 p.m. that day in Manhattan, two officials told NBC News. This is subject to change.

Trump is the first former president to be charged with a crime, a development that will reverberate across the country. The indictment comes as he is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed the indictment Thursday night.

“Tonight we reached out to Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Advice will be provided when the arraignment date will be chosen,” a spokesperson for Bragg’s office said.

The number of charges Trump faces in the indictment was not disclosed Thursday. And it was unclear if the indictment was limited to conduct related to the payment to Daniels or if it also included conduct surrounding a separate silent money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal by the publisher. from The National Enquirer. Trump’s lawyers told CNBC Thursday night that they were unaware of the charges.

Trump was caught off guard by the news of the indictment, according to various media outlets. He blasted the decision, calling it “the highest level of political persecution and election interference in history”. Last Wednesday, he said in a social media post that he had “earned such respect for this grand jury.”

The charge stems from the district attorney’s investigation into how the Trump Organization recorded a refund to Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, after Cohen paid Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, for her to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter she says she had with Trump. in 2006.

Trump was filming his TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” at the time of the alleged tryst, and was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, who had given birth to their son, Barron, a few months earlier.

The Trump Organization in business records described the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense.

Falsifying business records is normally a misdemeanor under New York law, but can be escalated to a felony if the misrepresentation was made to cover up another crime.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels or committing any wrongdoing of any kind.

“This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” Trump said in a statement. “Democrats lied, cheat and stole in their obsession with trying to ‘get Trump’, but now they’ve done the unthinkable by indicting a totally innocent person in an act of blatant election interference.”

Tacopina and Necheles said, “President Trump has been indicted. He has committed no crime.”

“We will vigorously fight this political lawsuit in court,” the defense attorneys said.

The indictment, which will be pursued by Bragg’s office, is the first of what could end up being several criminal cases against Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is also being investigated by the US Department of Justice in two separate criminal cases. One relates to his efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election as he made false claims of widespread voter fraud in the popular vote that year. The other probe focuses on Trump’s removal of government records from the White House and whether he obstructed justice by keeping them at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, during more than a year as government officials sought their return.

A state attorney in Atlanta is also separately investigating Trump and a number of his allies over their attempt to get Georgia officials to reverse his 2020 loss to Biden in the state.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waco, Texas on Saturday March 25, 2023.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Cohen, in a statement to NBC News, said: “For the first time in the history of our country, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I am not proud to release this statement and I also wish to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence, as provided by the due process clause.”

“However, I take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law, not even a former president,” Cohen said. “Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter, but rather the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is best that the case let the indictment do the talking The two things I want to say at this point is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I provided to the Manhattan District Attorney, he said.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Trump’s Manhattan pursuit comes more than four years after Cohen, who had served him loyally for years before, turned on Trump and began cooperating with federal, state and local law enforcement officials. At New York.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal criminal charges that included campaign finance violations for Daniels’ payment and a separate payment he facilitated to McDougal, the former Playboy model, to buy his silence on a matter that she said she started with Trump in 2006.

The Federal Election Commission in 2021 fined the publisher of The National Enquirer $187,500 for “knowingly and willfully” violating campaign law by paying McDougal a $150,000 fee to “catch and kill “to buy his story and bury him before the 2016 election.

Michael Cohen, former attorney for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the New York Courthouse in New York, U.S., March 13, 2023.

Edward Munoz | Reuters

Cohen said the payments were intended to protect Trump’s chances in this election when he faced Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump escaped FEC punishment.

Cohen met with investigators from the district attorney’s office 20 times before testifying for two days last week before the grand jury in Manhattan Criminal Court. This panel began meeting in late January and heard testimony from several witnesses before Cohen.

Trump and several Republican lawmakers have accused Bragg, who is a Democrat, of pursuing the investigation to harm him politically.

Bragg’s focus on paying Daniels in recent months has come as a surprise, as it was seen by many as the weakest possible criminal case against Trump in an investigation that began four years ago under Bragg’s predecessor as DA, Cyrus Vance Jr.

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks in U.S. Federal Court with her attorney Michael Avenatti (R) on April 16, 2018, in Lower Manhattan in New York.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AFP | Getty Images

In February 2022, two senior prosecutors who were working on the investigation resigned after Bragg indicated he was suspending the investigation.

At the time, this investigation centered on Cohen’s allegations that Trump and the Trump Organization had reported different values ​​for the same real estate in order to reduce their tax burden and insurance costs and to maximize the value of properties. loans against them, among others.

One of the prosecutors, Mark Pomerantz, in his resignation letter, said Trump was “guilty of numerous criminal offenses”, relating to the “preparation and use of his annual financial disclosure statements”, which “were false”.

Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit in September seeking at least $250 million in penalties against Trump, his company and three of his adult children, alleging widespread financial statement fraud.

James’s lawsuit, set to go to trial later this year, seeks to permanently bar Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from serving as a corporate officer in New York and to permanently ban companies Trump named in the suit to do business in New York State.

In December, a Manhattan jury convicted two affiliates of the Trump Organization of multiple crimes related to a scheme that, since 2005, sought to avoid paying taxes on executive compensation in the form of benefits, including free apartments and luxury cars to then-CFO Allen. Weisselberg.

Trump was not personally charged in the case, but he “knew exactly what was going on,” a prosecutor said during closing arguments in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Trump affiliates convicted in the case were fined $1.6 million for the scheme in January during sentencing.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to the case in August, was sentenced in January to five months in prison. He is due to be released from the notorious Rikers Island prison on April 19, which takes into account the time of his sentence for good behavior.

