Reviews | The painful lesson Donald Trump could learn from R. Kelly and Michael Avenatti





But today’s announcement is not good news for Trump. Even if he ultimately beats the charges in Manhattan, the mere fact that he is charged there will make it harder for him to defend himself in criminal cases elsewhere, whether in Fulton County, federal court in Washington or in Florida where a classified document file could be filed.

I have defended clients who face charges in several jurisdictions at the same time, and it is a challenge. You might think that each case stands on its own merits, but in reality there is a multiplier effect that works against the defendants. Instead of considering the best move in a particular case, defense attorneys must consider how their words or actions in one case (Manhattan, for example) will impact other cases, including those that haven’t. yet been charged. Defending a client facing charges in multiple jurisdictions requires a defense team to weigh competing priorities and play three-dimensional chess while prosecutors in each case can focus like a laser on the case in progress.

Do not believe me ? Just ask the embattled attorneys who defended R. Kelly in a high-profile racketeering case in federal court in New York, an obstruction and child pornography case in federal court in Chicago, a solicitation of a a minor and child prostitution case in Minnesota state court and a child sexual abuse case in Chicago state court at the same time. They managed to make the weakest case, the New York racketeering case, go first. But Kelly lost in federal courts in New York and Chicago, although some of his Chicago co-defendants were acquitted, and he was later sentenced to 31 years in federal prison.

Michael Avenatti, who once represented Trump accuser Stormy Daniels, faced a similar meat grinder. In late March 2019, Avenatti was charged by federal prosecutors in New York with attempting to extort $25 million from Nike. That same day, federal prosecutors in California charged Avenatti with wire fraud and bank fraud. Less than a month later, he was charged with embezzling money from clients. A month later, prosecutors charged him with defrauding Daniels of proceeds from his book deal. Avenatti lost Nike’s New York extortion case in early 2020. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from customers in California. The bottom line is that he did not prevail in either case and should be released in 2036.

One of the challenges faced by most defendants juggling cases in multiple jurisdictions is the loss of resources and attention. By the time Avenatti was tried in California, he had run out of funds and represented himself. Kelly, a multi-platinum R&B singer whose net worth was once estimated at nearly $100 million, was so broke he couldn’t post $100,000 bail. Trump probably won’t have that problem, as long as he can continue to pay his legal fees using money raised by his political action committee.

But a conviction may be a problem for a defendant like Trump at a later trial. By the time Avenatti and Kelly reached their second trial, they were both convicted felons, which made it difficult for either to speak up in their own defense. One of R. Kelly’s co-defendants testified for over four hours and was eventually acquitted, but Kelly couldn’t even consider doing so given his previous conviction. Trump needs a sweep in Manhattan to avoid a similar fate. Even a misdemeanor conviction of falsifying business records, for example, would potentially be admissible to attack Trump’s credibility if he testified in a federal trial.

Even if Trump is acquitted in Manhattan, this case could still create problems for his legal team. Typically, defense attorneys avoid taking sides or making their clients say much because every word the client says can be used against them in later proceedings. If Trump takes the witness stand in Manhattan, prosecutors in other jurisdictions can scour the transcript for nuggets to use against him in other trials.

Of course, Trump’s lawyers also seem unable to stop him from speaking publicly about the charges against Manhattan. These public statements, outside of a courtroom, can also be used against him.

Documents produced by the Trumps team in the Manhattan case can be obtained and used by prosecutors elsewhere. The legal positions it takes may prevent it from taking the contrary position elsewhere. A judge would be far less likely to take Trump’s position seriously in a later case if he had taken an adversarial position earlier. Witnesses who testify on his behalf will never again surprise another prosecutor with their presence or their testimony.

When I was a federal prosecutor, the defense attorneys who gave me the most trouble were nimble and aggressive, hitting me with arguments and evidence I didn’t expect. But it’s hard to be nimble or aggressive when you have to consider how every word you say and every action you take impacts many other cases that have been or could be brought against your client. This is the unenviable position in which Trump’s lawyers find themselves.

To be clear, Trump won’t go to jail just because multiple prosecutors could charge him simultaneously. Facts matter, of course, and defendants have tools they can use to manage this difficult situation. Trump’s team could try to employ a strategy used by lawyers for the late Alaskan Sen. Ted Stevens, who sought a speedy trial in his corruption case and won an acquittal. But there was only one case against Stevens and he was weak from the start. (A subsequent investigation found that federal prosecutors had withheld evidence beneficial to Stevens.)

Trump and his team can take comfort in the fact that the first prosecutor down to the plate has a relatively weak case, but no one with experience handling multiple cases at once would argue that Thursday was a good day for the prosecutor. Trump team. They face the prospect of a war on many fronts and they may not have the luxury of fighting one battle at a time.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Michael Avenatti’s release date from prison.

