Some people outside and inside India are determined to smear my image: PM Modi | India | Onmanorama

Bhopal: In a veiled attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that some people were determined to smear his image on the world stage.

He further stated that they even gave a “supari” (contract) for this purpose in collusion with some people sitting in India and also abroad.

Modi’s remarks come amid brawl between Congress and BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘democracy under brutal attack in India’ comments in UK, and Germany takes note of Rahul’s disqualification of Lok Sabha.

The BJP has accused the Congress of “inviting foreign powers” to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally at Rani Kamalapati station after flagging down the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express semi-fast train.

“There are people in our country who have been determined since 2014, have spoken out publicly and declared their resolve to tarnish Modi’s image. For this, they have given ‘supari’ (contract) to various people.

“Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their job sitting outside the country. These people have continuously tried to spoil and tarnish Modi’s image,” a- he declared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express, at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo: PTI



But India’s poor, middle class, tribals, dalits, backward classes and all Indians became Modi’s security blanket, which infuriated these people, forcing them to adopt new tricks, said the prime minister.

Modi said that these people took the pledge that “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi”.

Amid their conspiracies, every compatriot should pay attention to the development of the country and pay attention to nation building, he said.

Slamming Congress without taking his name, Modi said previous governments were busy appeasing vote banks while his government was busy pleasing the people.

“They (previous governments) viewed a family (a reference to Gandhis) as the first family in the country. They ignored the poor and the middle class, and the railway is a living example of that (the ignorance),” he declared.

Modi said when he was informed about this schedule (departure of Vande Bharat express train from Bhopal), he asked why it was scheduled on April 1.

“I said friends in Congress would say Modi would make (people) an April Fool’s joke, but the train is running from April 1. It’s a symbol of our confidence, our abilities and our skills “, did he declare.

The prime minister said the average railway budget for Madhya Pradesh was Rs 600 crore before 2014 but has now risen to over Rs 13,000 crore.

Modi said previous governments could have easily upgraded the already existing railway network that India acquired after independence, but railway development was sacrificed due to vested political interests.

Even after decades of independence, the Northeastern states had not been connected to the rail network. Indian Railway is a common family transportation, but why was it not upgraded and modernized earlier? he asked.

“In a way, Vande Bharat is a symbol of India’s enthusiasm and excitement. He represents our skills, our confidence and our abilities,” he said.

Prime Minister expresses grief over Indore tragedy

The Prime Minister also expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy of the stairwell roof collapse at a temple in Indore which killed 36 people and injured 16 on Ram Navami.

A new war of words erupted between the BJP and the opposition party after senior Congress official Digvijaya Singh on Thursday thanked the German Foreign Office and Deutsche Welle International Editor-in-Chief Richard Walker for ” having taken note of how democracy is undermined in India by the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a screenshot of Digivijaya Singh’s tweet, saying, “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of the India. Remember that Indian justice cannot be influenced by foreign interference. India will not tolerate ‘more foreign influence’ because our Prime Minister is :- Shri @narendramodi Ji”.

(With PTI inputs)