Fox News can’t decide how to deal with Donald Trump





Fox News is floundering this week as the network attempts to calibrate its relationship with former President Donald Trump. Its leaders and stars believe it is an unbalanced and destructive force in American public life and controls their audiences and therefore their ratings and profits. The result has been coverage that swings wildly between promoting his 2024 candidacy and trying to thwart it.

Trump returned to Fox Monday night after a six-month absence that sparked complaints from his pals that the network gave him a soft ban. The interview, unsurprisingly, was with Sean Hannity, the Fox prime-time host and Trump confidant who had so much influence over the last administration that White House officials called him the chief of shadow cabinet. The Hannitys show had hosted Trump at least 38 times since August 2017, according to Media Matters data, by far the most of all weekday cable news shows during that time.

The network that spent years as Trump’s personal propaganda outlet treated him like a Democrat.

Trump’s interviews with Hannity are notoriously boring, and Monday’s full hour installment hit the same notes: the host echoed his guests’ talking points and tried to steer the conversation away from the dots. hot potential.

But what followed was startling.

Fox typically promotes its interviews with prominent Republicans with up-and-down segments of the programming. On Monday night and Tuesday, however, Hannity’s colleagues alternated between ignoring her interview with Trump and disparaging past presidents’ responses.

Right-wing commentators blasted Trump to Fox audiences for consistently dwelling on grievances, being overly critical of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential chief adversary and Fox favorite, and lamenting . And the only line from Trump that other news outlets picked up on his claim that DeSantis could work at a pizzeria if Trump hadn’t endorsed his 2018 gubernatorial campaign was not covered by the own website. of Fox, as pointed out by The Washington Posts Philip Bump.

In other words, the network that spent years as Trump’s personal propaganda outlet treated him like a Democrat. When Fox held town halls for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Pete Buttigieg, then-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in the 2020 presidential primaries, they faced relatively innocuous questioning and were able to generate viral moments for social media. But once Sanders and Buttigieg went off the air, Fox propagandists used clips of those appearances to bash the contestants, dissipating any potential gains they might have made with Fox audiences.

But by Thursday morning, Fox coverage had come back in his favor. Between the two, the network released a new poll showing Trump leading DeSantis by 30 points, or 54% to 24% of double his margin in February. The “Fox & Friends” co-hosts were impressed with his poll results, with Brian Kilmeade pointing out that he was just killing the pitch, pitching the pitch.

The explosive deposits in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox help explain these inconsistent gyrations. The internal emails and text messages that Dominion has amassed show Rupert Murdoch’s personal disillusionment with Trump over his voter fraud lies. Shortly after Election Day, the Fox News co-founder and chairman of Fox Corp. privately described Trump as getting crazier and predicted that he would become useless and that Fox might stop supporting him.

According to documents filed by Dominions, Fox management is well aware that the channels’ ratings depend on the satisfaction of its pro-Trump viewers.

After the January 6 uprising, Murdoch told a former subordinate that Fox was very busy pivoting. … We want to make Trump a non-person. On President Joe Bidens’ inauguration day, Murdoch told Fox CEO Suzanne Scott that Trump’s election theft allegations had been pretty much a crime and added, better not mention his name unless it is essential and we certainly do not support it.

Fox primetime host Tucker Carlson, perhaps the network’s most influential personality, was more succinct. I hate him passionately, Carlson wrote in a January 4, 2021 text message; (after the post went public, Carlson claimed that I actually like Trump).

Fox’s treatment of his interview with Hannity certainly looks like an attempt to cast Trump as a non-person. But the documents also explain why Fox cannot entirely free Trump and will inevitably support him if he remains ahead in the Republican primary polls, regardless of Murdoch and Carlson’s private desire. According to documents filed by Dominions, Fox management is well aware that the channels’ ratings depend on the satisfaction of its pro-Trump viewers. When they rioted after Fox called Arizona State for Biden, network executives panicked and recalibrated his coverage as he frantically sought to shore up his angry audience.

Since then, Fox’s treatment of Trump has gone up and down, but despite exaggerated claims to the contrary, the network has repeatedly avoided opportunities to drop him altogether. Instead, at crucial moments, Fox picked up Trumps. The network made excuses for the Jan. 6 insurrection instead of condemning Trump, and handled both the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago residence, which uncovered hundreds of classified documents, and Trumps claims he was about to be arrested for allegedly silencing the payment of money to a porn star as corrupt assaults on Trump, his constituents and the rule of law.

Partly because of the bubble that Fox himself created, Trump retains a hammer on the Republican base and Fox executives can read their own polls and recognize that makes the network vulnerable.

No one wants Trump as an enemy, Murdoch said in his Dominion deposition this year. We all know Trump has a big following. If he says, don’t watch Fox News, maybe some don’t.

As long as that is the case, Fox will never give up on Trump.

