Spanish Prime Minister in China: Snchez at the court of Xi Jinping





Pedro Snchez visited Xi Jinping to discuss China’s role as a peace broker. Macron and von der Leyen will soon travel to Beijing. MADRID taz | Neither the German chancellor nor the French president. It was Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez who was the first European Union (EU) politician to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine and China’s peace proposals. Snchez used the invitation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations to urge Xi to promote dialogue and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Spaniard has explicitly defended the Ukrainian president’s 10-point plan to end the war. At the beginning of the meeting in the Great Hall of the People on Tianamen in Beijing, in front of the cameras, Snchez addressed Xi: President Xi, I am very interested to hear your point of view on the current global geostrategic context. Also China’s position on the war in Ukraine, especially after his visit to Moscow. Snchez urged Xi to bet on peace – a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter. Snchez, who will hold the rotating EU presidency in the second half of 2023, insisted on Europe’s position. It is about defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. The Spanish politician praised Xi for rejecting any nuclear option. China’s 12-point peace plan also calls for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Without mentioning Ukraine, Xi told the cameras that China and Spain would rise to the challenges to contribute to world peace. The two politicians agreed to resume regular high-level political dialogue, which had been stalled by the pandemic. Xi visited Spain in 2018. Economic goals are stronger than diplomatic goals The Chinese president was much more concerned about bilateral economic relations. Spain has achieved one of the best economic growths in the EU, he congratulated Snchez. The two countries have signed several agreements to revive economic exchanges, which had been reduced by the Covid pandemic. Spain hopes, among other things, for the delivery of technologies for the expansion of renewable energy such as solar modules, and China wants to import more Spanish products such as olive oil and wine. China has also added Spain to the list of countries where group travel will be allowed again after the Covid pandemic. The joint statement included a number of commitments that the pandemic has unfortunately put on hold, Snchez said bilaterally. Now that we’ve put that behind us, it’s important to reinvigorate those relationships. Snchez also addressed Western politicians and pleaded for finding spaces for dialogue and understanding with China. Nothing can replace direct contacts between heads of state and government. In a keynote speech on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a distancing from China and a partial halt to investment in Asia’s biggest economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://taz.de/Spanischer-Ministerpraesident-in-China/!5925510/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related