Has Modi pushed Indian democracy beyond its breaking point?

Earlier this month Rahul Gandhi, India’s main opposition leader, was convicted of defamation, for having, several years ago, compared Narendra Modi, the country’s Prime Minister, to a thief. A few days after the verdict, Gandhi was disqualified to sit in the lower house of parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party. The trial took place in Modis’ home state of Gujarat; the two-year sentence is the exact length of time necessary to declare a deputy unfit to serve. (Gandhi announced he would appeal the conviction.) Meanwhile, opposition parties have joined forces to denounce the growing number of non-BJP politicians who have been targeted by courts or government agencies. ‘State. It remains unclear whether the various opposition parties will unite ahead of next year’s elections, where Modi is expected to lead his party to a third consecutive victory.

During Prime Minister Modis’ tenure, which began in 2014, he transformed India into an increasingly intolerant democracy. Vigilante attacks on religious minorities have increased dramatically, the ruling party has taken steps to strip citizenship from Indian Muslims, and the historically repressed Muslim-majority state of Kashmir has faced even harsher crackdowns. Yet Modi remains remarkably popular, with approval ratings above 70%. The moves against Gandhi, the descendant of the Indian Congress Party, which ruled the country for most of the post-independence period, have been surprising in part because Gandhi does not appear to pose a real political threat to Modi.

To talk about the condemnation and disqualification of Gandhi, I recently had a telephone interview with Christophe Jaffrelot, senior researcher at Sciences Po, professor of Indian politics and sociology at Kings College London and author of Modis India: Hindu nationalism and the rise of ethnic democracy. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed how the Modis government moved in a more authoritarian direction, the central role that anti-Muslim policy played in its success and where opposition to the BJP is likely to emerge. .

Is the condemnation and disqualification of Gandhi just another measure taken by the Modi government to restrict political freedom in India? Or is it reporting something new?

It is a restriction of a new kind. We have seen minor politicians affected by these kinds of moves at the state level or at the provincial level. For example, Manish Sisodia, the right-hand man of New Delhi’s chief minister, was arrested last month. It was clearly a big deal. But attacking Rahul Gandhi is a bigger issue, and you can say the difference is in kind, not in degree, because he is the leader of the opposition, and therefore he is the main contender to unseat Modi from power. So if Modi attacks someone like him, that means replacing Modi will be very difficult. This means that we are in an authoritarian regime where the responsible is supposed to reign forever.

In a recent piece, you expressed hope that the BJP has gone too far. Why is that?

Well, that’s one possibility. It can be perceived as an existential threat by States Parties. And they may realize that they need to close ranks. If the rules of the game change so quickly, so drastically, they may not be able to retain power at the state level, where they are so entrenched. They can do what we have seen in Turkey, in Israel, in Poland, in Hungary, in all these countries, where finally the leaders of the opposition realize that if they do not unite, it is finished.

Opposition parties still control many of India’s twenty-eight states, and you’re saying Gandhi’s conviction could be a sign that the ruling party is going to sue them too? And that the only way to keep their power is to unite?

Exactly. Power in India is largely at the state level. It is a federal system.

Modi is probably the most popular leader in the world. His party has gained incredible power to a degree not seen in India for many decades. Yet at the state level, especially in the south, you see regional parties keeping the BJP out of power. How was this possible?

He’s not as popular as he claims. The BJP has never won more than thirty-seven percent of the vote nationally. They control half a dozen major states, and most of them are in the Hindi Heartland. [These are states in the northern and central parts of the country.] If you look at the periphery, if you look at the states that are outside the Hindi Heartland, they don’t control Tamil Nadu and they never will control Tamil Nadu. They don’t control Kerala and they will never control Kerala. Look at West Bengal and Punjab, and even Maharashtra, which is not a finished story. There is a kind of exaggeration of the control they exercise. And they exercise control not because of the popularity of the BJP; they wield control largely because Modi gets the BJP elected every five years, which means after him the BJP could be in trouble. They have so much power because of their authoritarian modus vivendi, not because of their popularity.

I watch the morning consultations global approval rating tracker for world leaders. Modi is currently at seventy-six percent approval. That’s fifteen percentage points more than any other world leader.

Yeah yeah yeah. But if you go by Indian voting habits, which for me is the true measure of popularity, Indians in more than half of the states in the country do not vote for the BJP and for Modi when he is a candidate.

In that case, how do you understand this dynamic, where Modi himself is personally popular but he cannot yet lead the BJP to take control of a majority of states?

There are very strong regional identities that are not represented by the BJP. The BJP is considered a Hindi-speaking party of northern India. It is also considered an upper caste party. So those who are not Hindu in Kashmir, of course, and Sikhs in Punjab do not vote for BJP And those who do not speak Hindi in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala cannot share this ideology of BJP

Are you suggesting that Modis’ personal popularity is real, but hasn’t fully transferred to Party support, so the Party might have problems after he leaves?

Exactly.

In your book, you say that in 2014, after Modis was elected, India was an ethnic democracy, and it embraced what you call competitive authoritarianism. Can you talk about your thoughts on each of these two things and how India has changed during Modis’ nine years in power?

There are two sequences or phases. Ethnic democracy is a formulation that comes from Israel. It was invented to understand this kind of democracy. In India, we have a democracy in the sense that after 2014 you still had elections, you still had a somewhat independent judiciary, at least until 2017 or 2018, and you still had a fairly independent press. He has changed a lot. But it was an ethnic democracy, in the sense that minorities – non-Hindus, Muslims, but also Christians – were second-class citizens in their own country. And they were second-class citizens mainly because of the government’s support of vigilante groups. Vigilantism is a very important dimension of national-populist regimes. You have groups of activists who make life very difficult for minorities.

For example, in India, Muslims have been attacked because they were accused of bringing cows to slaughterhouses. You have had many cases of lynching. Muslims were also prevented from talking to Hindu girls. Vigilante groups called it the jihad of love. Muslims were also prevented from buying apartments in predominantly Hindu neighborhoods. There has been a real deterioration in the lives of Muslims. De facto, you have seen them become second-class citizens.