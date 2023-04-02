Prime Minister Modi takes ‘April Fool’s Day’ dig at Congress, says some people gave ‘supari’ to slander him – Reuters

By Express press service

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled India’s 11th train and Madhya Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Express train from Bhopals Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Saturday.

This came 16 months after Prime Minister Modi on November 15, 2021 unveiled Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (formerly called Habibganj) as the country’s first world-class railway station.

In the past six months, this was the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to the MP, where assembly polls are scheduled for the end of the year.

The Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express train, which will provide semi-high-speed connectivity between the MP capital and the national capital in seven and a half hours, had 300 students on board during its maiden run. The Prime Minister had a brief interaction with the children, before leaving the train in the presence of Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Governor Mangubhai C Patel and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Taking an April Fool’s joke to the opposition Congress, the Prime Minister said: When the inaugural run of this train was set for April 1, our friends in Congress thought Modi would make a fool of everyone April, but you see, the train actually started on the same date. This train symbolizes the development of India’s growing skills, abilities and confidence.

Modi lashed out at Congress and the opposition saying, “In the midst of all this development, I want to draw your attention to another important issue. Some people in our country since 2014 have vowed to defame Modis’ image. For this they have given supari to all kinds of people and help them some people operating inside and outside the country.

READ ALSO | India harbors idea of ​​elected leaders long before rest of world: PM Modi

But to their disappointment in today’s India, all of the poor, middle class, tribals, Dalits and backward sections turned out to be Modis suraksha kavach (security shield). Because of this, they (the opposition) started behaving like crazy and even made a vow to dig Modis’ grave. But amidst all these conspiracies, every citizen of the country will have to focus on developing the country and building the nation.

Taking another dig at Congress, Modi said: “Previous governments treated one family (the Nehru-Gandhi family) as the first family in the country, leaving behind the ordinary families of the country, including the poor and the middle class. , to fend for themselves. Its living example is the Indian Railways, which over the decades have been the preferred mode of transport for ordinary Indian families.

If previous governments had wanted to, they could very well have modernized the existing rail network after independence. But narrow political interest, an emphasis on populist promises and appeasement and ballot-bank politics, resulted in the sacrifice of railway development. The situation was so bad that even decades after independence, our northeastern states remained largely cut off from rail connectivity, he said.

Over the past nine years since our government came to power, we have been focused on how to transform Indian Railways into the best rail network in the world. In this year’s annual budget, we allocated record funds to the railways, unlike in the past when railway development was seen as a loss-making exercise. The railways budget has steadily increased over the past 9 years. In this year’s budget, Rs 13,000 crore has been allocated for railway related projects in Madhya Pradesh alone compared to only Rs 600 crore for MP before 2014, he added.

The best example of how the railways continue to be modernized is the constant way in which the electrification works of the railways are in progress. MP is one of 11 states where 100 percent rail electrification has been achieved. Before 2014, the average route of 600 km was electrified each year, but it has now increased to 6,000 km each year, the Prime Minister claimed.

Congratulating the MP on his first Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister said: “This train will not only render new services to professionals, young people and businessmen, but will further boost the tourism potential of the region, thanks to a Accelerated connectivity to tourist sites adjacent to Bhopal including Sanchi Stupa Caves, Bhimbetka, Bhojpur and Udaigiri.

Earlier MPs wrote to government to allow/increase train stops but now MPs are writing to launch Vande Bharat Express trains totally based on Swadeshi technology from their areas. There is a growing demand for the train start from all over the country, which clearly establishes that this train service has become a nationwide super success.

Learn more about the Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express train

11th Vande Bharat Express in the country and first such service in MP.

The train will make the round trip between Rani Kamlapati and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations (708 km) in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Totally based on Swadeshi (indigenous) technology.

Includes 16 chair cars with 180 degree rotatable reclining seats for 1100 passengers, in addition to automatic doors.

It also has Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV cameras and special emergency measures.

It is fully adapted for people with reduced mobility with features such as seat numbers written in Braille, special toilets and touch screen facilities.

Will make semi-broadband connectivity between MP Capital and National Capital