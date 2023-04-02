Indonesia backed out of hosting FIFA U-20 World Cup after Bali governor refused to host Israeli team

Indonesian players and fans have been left in dismay after the country was dropped as host of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, following outrage from politicians in the Muslim-majority nation over the Israel’s participation.

Football’s world governing body FIFA has stripped Indonesia of its hosting rights over what an Indonesian official said was a breach of its commitments to the tournament.

FIFA made the call after the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) said it canceled the draw for the tournament because the governor of Bali refused to host the Israel team.

FIFA took the decision following a meeting between its president Gianni Infantino and the president of the PSSI Erick Thohir.

An Indonesian national team player blamed politicians.

“We sacrificed our time, our thoughts, our sweat and even our blood. But suddenly it failed because of your political reasons,” striker Rabbani Tasnim Siddiq said on Instagram.

Another player, Hokky Caraka, said he lost the chance to fulfill “his life’s goal of making my parents proud, by scoring goals at the U-20 World Cup”.

President Joko Widodo was “sad and disappointed” with FIFA’s decision but said it must be respected.

“Don’t waste your energy blaming each other. As a great nation, we must look to what is ahead, not behind,” he said, adding that he had asked Mr Thohir to work to avoid FIFA sanctions “including the possibility of hosting other international events.”

Mr Thohir told a press conference that FIFA was considering sanctions, and the harshest measures they could take included banning Indonesia from competing at the highest level of sport internationally.

“I am working hard to negotiate again with FIFA so that the sanctions can be avoided,” he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not want the country to be “ostracized” from world football and had ordered the PSSI to transform the sport in the country after losing hosting rights, Mr Thohirs said.

Calls for “peace and justice” amid political tension

Indonesia has no official ties with Israel and has long supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Protesters marched in Jakarta this month to demand that Israel not be allowed to participate in the tournament.

Football has a substantial following in Indonesia, although it has often been clouded by fan violence. ( PA: Dita Alangkara )

Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Hidayat Nur Wahid, was among those who dismissed Israel’s involvement in the World Cup tournament saying that “Israel is colonizing Palestine and Indonesia is against all colonialism as stipulated in the constitution”.

But Akmal Marhali, an Indonesian sports expert and coordinator of sports advocacy group Save Our Soccer, said he disagreed with using “Israel’s colonialism” as an excuse to dismiss them in a sports match.

“The Israelis who would come would not be the army, nor the government, but the athletes and the football players who have no interest in politics,” Marhali told the ABC.

Mr Marhali said there was a possibility that Indonesia could receive several sanctions from FIFA after being stripped of hosting the competition.

“We will be frozen. If we are suspended, we will not be able to participate in any events organized by FIFA until it is lifted.”

Apart from the FIFA sanctions, there are other consequences that the country has already experienced, including the grief of young Indonesian footballers who will no longer be able to participate.

Marhali said Indonesia must push forward “eternal peace and social justice” for Israel in sports, despite the country’s objections to Israel’s policy in occupied Palestine.

“Even if we are against their policy, Israel deserves justice.”

The head of an Indonesian supporters’ association, Ignatius Indro, said the PSSI and the government should ensure that politics does not interfere with football.

The loss of hosting rights was a national failure, he said.

The sport has a huge following in Indonesia despite the lack of international success since qualifying for the 1938 World Cup under the Dutch East Indies.

The PSSI said the loss of hosting rights would hurt the national team’s chances of participating in other FIFA tournaments.

The tournament is still to be held from May 20 to June 11 at a venue that has yet to be announced.

Removing hosting rights also means that Indonesia loses its automatic spot in the tournament.

“We buried our own children’s dreams,” coach Nova Arianto said.

