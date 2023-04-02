Indonesia’s EV ambitions hinge on green mining







With the world’s largest reserves of nickel, widely used in battery manufacturing, Indonesia aims to become a powerhouse for electric vehicles, including courting Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

But to attract the investment needed to become an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub, experts say Indonesia must avoid the environmental mistakes of the past, when decades of unregulated mining turned parts of its main tin-producing islands in a lunar landscape.

In just three years, Jakarta has signed deals worth around $15 billion for the production of batteries and electric vehicles, while President Joko Widodo has personally tried to persuade Teslas Musk to invest.

But questions about environmental and legal safeguards could make investors wary as they seek to protect their reputations.

Danny Marks, assistant professor of environmental politics and policy at Dublin City University, said mining still faces significant environmental challenges.

He cited decades of unregulated tin mining in the Bangka-Belitung Islands, off the southeast coast of the island of Sumatra, which destroyed forests and coral reefs, leaving piles of tailings white, large craters and acidic turquoise lakes.

Indonesia should learn from its tin mining experiences that caused many deaths from mining accidents, were linked to child labor and permanently scarred the landscape of Bangkas Island, said said Marks in an interview.

The Indonesian government must immediately strengthen its environmental protection measures so that similar problems do not arise from nickel mining, he said.

Production and sales of electric vehicles are increasing globally, with the sector seen as key in the fight against climate change by reducing gasoline and diesel emissions, reducing oil imports and fuel subsidies and supporting investments in renewable energy.

But in Southeast Asia, electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of sales in 2022, according to consultancy McKinsey & Company, and governments are introducing incentives for auto and battery makers, tax breaks for buyers and set ambitious goals to become manufacturing centers for electric vehicles. .

Rahul Gupta, associate partner at McKinsey in Singapore, said Indonesia has attracted investment in battery production and vehicle assembly, while Vietnam and Thailand have won contracts in electric vehicle assembly. and components such as powertrains and engines.

Apart from nickel, Indonesia is also endowed with reserves of cobalt and copper, other essential materials for electric vehicle batteries.

But making battery-grade nickel produces high heat emissions for the planet, so Indonesia needs to switch from coal-fired power plants to renewables to attract Tesla and meet its ambitious electric vehicle goals, officials said. analysts.

Late last year, the country struck one of the largest-ever donor-led climate finance deals, known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership, to shut down its coal-fired power plants early. and support renewable energy.

But analysts said those efforts need to be accelerated.

Some Indonesian nickel mines are also operating without permits and have caused deforestation in protected areas, contaminating the soil, polluting the ocean and harming the livelihoods of local fishermen, Marks said.

The country must significantly strengthen its environmental safeguards, he said. It generally needs to strengthen its monitoring of these mines.

While Malaysia and Thailand are the region’s traditional automotive manufacturing hubs, Indonesia is its largest vehicle market and lies along major shipping and supply lines for importing materials and export of end products, said Nicholas Wagner, program manager at the International Renewable Energy Agency in Bonn.

But new technologies from foreign investment must also be accompanied by relevant training for workers to ensure the long-term sustainability of the electric vehicle business, he added.

Electric vehicle makers looking to invest in Indonesia will likely want to avoid the backlash that electronics companies have faced over the past decade when linked to the environmental destruction caused by non-mining. regulated tin on the Bangka-Belitung Islands.

