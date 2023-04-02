Modi takes stock of India’s security with top military commanders, pushes for integration





New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the country’s security situation and operational readiness with senior military commanders, and steered them towards integration and continued preparedness to deal with threats. With the theme Ready, Resurgent, Relevant, the deliberations of the Combined Commanders Conference, which began on Thursday, covered a diverse range of issues, including national security and the development of a joint military vision for the future. . Modi chaired the farewell session of the conference at the Bhopal-based 21 Strike Corps headquarters on Saturday. He was briefed by the Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, on the various discussions held during this year’s conference, which was attended by commanders from all three Army services, of the navy and the air force, in addition to the commands of the three services. Modi praised the armed forces for their role in nation-building and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to friendly countries, read a statement released by the Ministry of Defence. The Prime Minister also called on the three services to remain ready to deal with these new and emerging threats, stressing that all measures are being taken to equip the armed forces with the necessary weapons and technologies. Asked about the nature of these new threats, sources in the security establishment said he was talking about non-traditional threats such as cyber warfare, space and information warfare. Sources also said the prime minister had stressed the need for a more integrated approach to the war. The Narendra Modi government has pushed for theater commands, a CDS-led process. However, the process that was initiated by the country’s first CDS, the late General Bipin Rawat, is still ongoing with all three services yet to be on the same page when it comes to the specific nuances of dramatization. of the Indian army. The footprint was the first to report in June 2021 that the dramatization process, which was to have been initiated that year, will be delayed. While the conference started on Thursday, discussions on Saturday focused on topics related to aspects of digitalization, cybersecurity, social media challenges, Atmanirbhartaabsorption of Agniveers and joining between the three services. Incidentally, while it was a conference for commanders, a few multi-level interactive sessions were conducted with the participation of soldiers from all commands of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Army of the Indian Air Force, including the three Andaman and Nicobar Command services. (Edited by Gitanjali Das) Read also : With Joint Exercise Vayu Prahar in Sector East, Army and Air Force Plan for Synergy in Multi-Domain Operations

