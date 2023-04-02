PM Modi invited to France for July 14 parade

France has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Paris as a guest of the annual July 14 parade, sources here confirmed, but said the visit was still under discussion.

The visit, which would add to Mr. Modis’ already busy diplomatic schedule, is expected to take place around July 14. The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to discuss a number of major agreements, including those on the Indo-Pacific region, power and defense, as the two countries mark the 25 e year of their strategic partnership. While Mr Modi has visited France on several occasions, including in May 2022, it would be the first time in more than a decade that an Indian Prime Minister has attended the annual military parade, as Manmohan Singh was invited as a guest. guest of the July 14 parade. in 2009.

Change plan

The invitation to Mr Modi comes after Mr Macron was unable to travel to Delhi in March as originally planned due to a number of domestic issues and scheduling conflicts. Mr Macron’s plan to visit India in early 2023 had been announced by the government after a visit by a senior French minister in October last year.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who attended the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) in Delhi last month, also gave an indication of the upcoming high-level meeting.

More ambition

As we are about to celebrate this year the 25 e anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, it is time to show more ambition, Ms. Colonna had declared at an event in Delhi, adding that a rather visible gesture could be expected. Last week, French media reported that the Elyse presidential palace had confirmed the invitation, hinting that a possible major strategic deal could also be announced at that time.

Both the MEA and the French Embassy in Delhi declined to comment on reports of the possible visit.

Diplomatic tightrope walker

If Mr Modi accepts the invitation, it would add to an extremely busy international travel schedule over the coming months, as India continues to walk a tightrope between Western countries and Russia over the Ukraine conflict. In particular, the government is committed to ensuring a smooth G-20 leaders’ summit. He would like to forge consensus on a possible joint declaration by then, especially after the failure to make a breakthrough at two G-20 ministerial meetings, including the FMM, where Russia and China refused to accept the language of the previous G-20 summit in Indonesia and France have threatened to leave unless the language is retained.

In May, Mr Modi will travel to Hiroshima to attend the G-7 outreach at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after which he will fly to Sydney to attend the Quad Summit with US President Joseph Biden, Mr. Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In June, Modi is expected to travel to the United States for a state visit, which will also be the first for an Indian prime minister since 2009.

Complex relationships

At the end of June, the Prime Minister will receive leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders from Central Asia. While Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is invited to the SCO summit, scheduled for June 30 to July 2, it is still unclear whether he will attend in person.

Officials have not confirmed whether Mr. Modis’ visit to France in July will be a stand-alone visit or involve other neighboring countries. In August, he is also due to attend the BRICS summit with Mr. Putin, Mr. Xi and Brazilian President Lula, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban.

The Prime Minister will then host all G-20 leaders on September 9 and 10 in Delhi, along with special guest leaders from nine countries, many of whom will have already met at least once this year. At a meeting of G-20 Sherpas in Kerala this week, Russian Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said Mr Putin was expected to attend both the SCO and G-20 summits, which could make the canvas New Delhi’s diplomatic complex will become even more complex in the coming years. month.

(with contributions from Aroon Deep)