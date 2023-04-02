MPR Chairman Accompanies President Joko Widodo Inaugurates MNC Lido City Special Economic Zone





Eko Budhiarto | Friday 03/31/2023

MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo accompanied President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Lido City MNC SEZ, Bogor Regency on Friday (31/3/23). (Photo: MPR Public Relations) Bogor, Jurnas.com – MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) along with Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and MNC Group Executive Chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo accompanied President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of the city of Lido of the MNC. Of the 3,000 hectares of integrated land owned by MNC Lido City in Bogor Regency and Sukabumi Regency, West Java, 1,040 hectares have been included in the Tourism and Creative Industry KEK based on PP No. 69/2021 . “MNC Lido City KEK is preparing world-class entertainment facilities. Various facilities have been prepared, including smart city infrastructure, Trump International Golf Course, clubhouse, private clubhouse, condominium , Trump International Resort Lido, Lido Lake Resort and Extension, Lido Adventure Park, Transit Oriented Development, MNC Park, Retail, Dining and Entertainment, 5-Star Hotels and Water Park 4-Star Hotels and MICE, 3-star Hotel, Lido Music and Arts Center, Movieland, Lido World Garden, Techo Park, Residential, commercial, wellness center, retirement village, motorsport ecosystem covering an area of ​​141.7 hectares which can be developed into a international circuit for MotoGP and F1, as well as an international circuit for MXGP and other off-road activities,” Bamsoet said after accompanying President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of the Lido City MNC SEZ, in Bogor Regency, Friday (3/31/23). Bamsoet explained, MNC Lido City SEZ has a very strategic location. From downtown DKI Jakarta, it only takes about 1 hour via Bocimi (Bogor-Ciawi-Sukabumi) toll road access. Access to Bocimi Toll Road is also directly connected to Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang Banten, with a travel time of less than two hours, making it easy for tourists from overseas and locals. areas outside DKI Jakarta. “MNC Lido City SEZ is backed by a very beautiful natural panorama because it is located between Mount Salak, Mount Gede and Mount Pangrango. Because it is located at an altitude of 600 meters above sea level , MNC Lido City SEZ has cool temperatures, between 22-25 degrees Celsius By visiting KEK MNC Lido City, the public can not only enjoy various world-class attractive tourist facilities, but also can enjoy the fresh air of Bogor and Sukabumi, so they can relax their body and mind,” Bamsoet explained. Bamsoet explained that due to the comprehensive facilities and easy access, people no longer need to travel overseas frequently. Just go to MNC Lido City SEZ, you can get world-class tourist services and facilities. As President Joko Widodo said, at least every year 11 million Indonesians travel abroad. If only half can be removed and divert tourism to the country, then the circulation of money in the community and foreign exchange for the country is very important. “It is expected that the presence of MNC Lido City SEZ can attract 63.4 million people by 2038, an average of 3.17 million tourists per year. The influx of foreign currency from tourists and the economies foreign exchange outflows from domestic tourists can reach USD 4.1 billion for 20 years It is no exaggeration if the presence of the MNC Lido City SEZ not only provides an important economic multiplier effect for the people and the national economy , but also brings pride to Indonesia,” concluded Bamsoet. TAGS : Performance of MPR Bambang Soesatyo Joko Widodo MNC Lido City Tourists

