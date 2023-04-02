Narendra Modi – Some people gave ‘supari’ to tarnish my image with the support of few people inside and outside India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi’s veiled attack on Congress comes amid row between Grand Old Party and BJP over Rahul’s ‘democracy’ remarks in UK

Modi’s veiled attack on Congress comes amid a tussle between the Grand Old Party and the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about ‘democracy under brutal attack in India’ in the UK and Germany, taking note of Rahul’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. The BJP has accused the Congress of “inviting foreign powers” to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that some people were determined to smear his image and had given a “supari” (contract) for that purpose, in collusion with some people sitting in India and also abroad.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally at Rani Kamalapati station after flagging down the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express semi-fast train.

“There are people in our country who have been determined since 2014, have spoken out publicly and declared their resolve to tarnish Modi’s image. For this, they have given ‘supari’ (contract) to various people.

“Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their job sitting outside the country. These people have continuously tried to spoil and tarnish Modi’s image,” he said. declared.

But India’s poor, middle class, tribals, dalits, backward classes and every Indian have become Modi’s security blanket, which has infuriated these people, forcing them to adopt new tricks, has he declared.

Modi said that these people took the pledge that “Modi Teri Kabra Khudegi”.

Amid their conspiracies, every compatriot should pay attention to the development of the country and pay attention to nation building, he said.

Slamming Congress without taking his name, Modi said previous governments were busy appeasing vote banks while his government was busy pleasing the people.

“They (previous governments) viewed a family as the first family in the country. They ignored the poor and the middle class, and the railway is a living example of that (ignorance),” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy of the stairwell roof collapse at a temple in Indore which killed 36 people and injured 16 on Ram Navami.

As Germany took note of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, senior Congressman Digvijaya Singh on Thursday thanked the German Foreign Ministry and Deutsche Welle International Editor-in-Chief Richard Walker for “taking notice of how democracy is undermined in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Sharing a screenshot of Digivijaya Singh’s tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal affairs ‘foreign influence’ more because our prime minister is :- Shri @narendramodi Ji”.